James Suckling-Great Wines of Italy

Overlooking Nai Harn Beach with many of the yachts from the recent Kings Cup Regatta ‘bobbing’ in the bay The Reflections Rooftop Terrace was set for an evening of delicious food and, of course, the finest Italian wines hand-picked by James Suckling himself.
James Suckling Leading Wine Critic.
James is currently the wine editor for Asia Tatler and its nine luxury magazines in the region, including Hong
Kong Tatler, China Tatler, Singapore Tatler, and Thailand Tatler.
His views are read and respected by wine lovers, serious wine collectors, and the wine trade worldwide.
Launching his own website in 2010 JamesSuckling.com, the site offers subscribers high-definition video content hosted by Suckling that reports on and rates the best wines from around the world.
James organizes wine events, including his high-end Florence, Italy, event Divino Tuscany that he created with IMG Artists, the leading agent and events company for classical music. It showcased 50 of the best Tuscan wine producers with great music and superb
food in some of the most exclusive venues in Florence.
A father of two children, Jack and Isabel Suckling, James rates wine using the 100-point scale. A scale that is adopted by wine merchants and consumers alike to help them make quality purchases.
Any score higher than 90 is considered the equivalent to an A grade in school exam terms. A rating of 95 or higher is considered to be an A+.
All of the wines handpicked by Mr Suckling for the Great Wines of Italy Asian tasting tour have achieved a score of at least 90 points.
Great Wines of Italy Tour.
Prior to arriving in Phuket on Saturday, the ‘Great Wines of Italy’ tasting tour packed the house at the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel in Bangkok. The final leg of his Asian tour. Over 80 wine producers handpicked by Suckling from Italy graced the ballroom at the central Bangkok hotel. This was an unprecedented event showcasing Italian wine, presided over by the Italian Ambassador Francesco Saverio Nisio.
“I love Thailand and I am delighted to return this year, introducing Italy’s finest wines to the Kingdom’s consumers, restaurateurs, sommeliers and suppliers,”
said Suckling,
“Thai consumers appreciate Italian cuisine and culture. Italian wines are very drinkable, excellent value and provide a connection to Italy that resonates wonderfully here. It is also rounds off an incredible year for us – a year in which we have tasted over 16,000 wines and hosted over 10,000 wine participants to our events as we seek to bring great wines to customers around the world.”
Welcome the Great Wines of Italy Tour to Phuket.
The final “chill out” tasting session was held at The Nai Harn in Phuket. Mr Frank Grassman the GM and his ever-attentive team ensured the evening was a success. The Nai Harn opened in 2016 and is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) collection.
Mr Suckling selected the wine for The Nai Harn – the first time he has ever personally curated a hotel’s wine list.
Phuket FM Radio was delighted to attend and enjoy this 2nd annual event.
