James Suckling-Great Wines of Italy

James Suckling Leading Wine Critic.

James is currently the wine editor for Asia Tatler and its nine luxury magazines in the region, including Hong

Kong Tatler, China Tatler, Singapore Tatler, and Thailand Tatler.

His views are read and respected by wine lovers, serious wine collectors, and the wine trade worldwide.

Launching his own website in 2010 JamesSuckling.com, the site offers subscribers high-definition video content hosted by Suckling that reports on and rates the best wines from around the world.

James organizes wine events, including his high-end Florence, Italy, event Divino Tuscany that he created with IMG Artists, the leading agent and events company for classical music. It showcased 50 of the best Tuscan wine producers with great music and superb

food in some of the most exclusive venues in Florence.

A father of two children, Jack and Isabel Suckling, James rates wine using the 100-point scale. A scale that is adopted by wine merchants and consumers alike to help them make quality purchases.

Any score higher than 90 is considered the equivalent to an A grade in school exam terms. A rating of 95 or higher is considered to be an A+.

All of the wines handpicked by Mr Suckling for the Great Wines of Italy Asian tasting tour have achieved a score of at least 90 points.