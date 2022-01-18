Chinese New Year: Everything You Need to Know

It is a 15-day festival in China and worldwide that begins with the new moon on January 21st.

Different places celebrate the Chinese New Year in different ways, but people everywhere emphasise peace and prosperity. They give special foods as gifts, decorate their homes with flowers and plants, and light firecrackers to frighten evil spirits away.

The Chinese New Year is celebrated for two reasons. The first reason is that it is the beginning of spring in China when life returns to the land. The second reason is that it is believed to be the night when the first ancestors traveled on a bridge of stars from heaven to earth. For this reason, many Chinese people ask for guidance from their deceased relatives during the festival.