Get 102.5 FM On-Air, Online, On-Demand

As a BBC broadcast partner, 102.5 has invested heavily in ensuring Phuket Central and South-West Phuket has decent FM radio reception.

Why? Because we want Phuket to enjoy the best and continue to offer professionally produced radio programming.

Great Music. Local Weather and events. Part of the commumity. School run diaries Monday to Friday. Promoting Phuket, for Phuket.

102.5 FM is available in Phuket Town, Central Phuket, Karon, Patong, Kata, Nai Harn, Rawai and Chalong, and some Southern Islands.

Can I listen if not in Phuket?

That is an easy answer. 102.5 FM is operated by Phuket FM Radio Co Ltd with many ways for YOU to Tune In.

On your FM radio if you are within the broadcast area. Use On Line Streaming at the Phuket FM Radio website. Listen via Google Play on your mobile/pad. Use other apps like Tune In (16,000 + listeners) and Streema. Download our radio player, and place on your website, it’s FREE.

The Phuket FM Radio player is available On-Air, Online, On-Demand and can be download to your website.

The great news is, well, it's FREE.

Phuket FM Radio, 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM

As many of you know, Phuket Island is a beautiful Tropical Island and a wonderful place to live and visit. Turquoise seas and tropical landscape make for a wonderful location with its rolling mountains, hills and forests.

Unfortunately, some terrains are not good for FM Radio broadcasts, so we have two frequencies. 91.5 in the Central and North and 102.5 FM in the Central and South.

Advantage number one is just clicking the dial to change from station 1 to station 2. You do have both stations tuned in.

Number two, we vary the content and music, but on the hour virtually to the second, we have the BBC News direct from London. That’s right, and we are a BBC Partner.

And the third advantage is if you advertise on one station, you can probably negotiate the 2nd station for free.

