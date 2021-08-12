Phuket Raceweek 3 days of fun sailing

Announcing Phuket Raceweek new dates of August 26th – 29th, 2021

The good news here in Phuket is a confident government plan to re-open Phuket from the 1st of July, known as the “Phuket Sandbox”, which some of you may have heard about.

Subject to full confirmation from the Phuket Authorities, the event owner and organiser Media Business Services (MBS) intends to organise the 18th Phuket Raceweek with racing based in the South of Phuket and Chalong Bay.

Phuket Raceweek 2021 event poster

After such a difficult 18 months for everyone, it is wonderful to see support coming in from the local Phuket sailing community getting together to help and assist.

Sponsors are needed and confirmed: The Tourism Authority of Thailand, Asia Catamarans, Phuket FM Radio on both 91.5 and 102.5 FM, Electrical Marine, Infinity Communications, The International Law Office, Sea Yachting, and Siriroj International Hospital.

Further support is coming from Wine Pro, and every sailor’s navigation must have South East Asia Pilot. Discussions are ongoing with other potential supporters, and anyone interested in getting involved should contact the event organiser K Rung on info@phuketraceweek.com.

Due to the Covid 19 situation, Phuket Raceweek 2021 will be a ‘toned down’ event with limited on-shore activities.

MBS is looking to attract the Phuket Cruising community, with a boat entry fee of 6,000 THB and participants tickets of just 300 THB.

On the water, management will once again be in the hands of Regattas Asia and its management led by Simon James.