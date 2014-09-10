Phuket Island Radio Presenter James Ross

James Ross presents The Greatest Hits Of Music every week, with a focus on the biggest and best songs from through the years Great songs that you remember, and some you’ve forgotten! Five decades of hits every Sunday afternoon.

James has been broadcasting one way or another since he was a scruffy teenager. He’s been a DJ, producer, TV presenter, journalist, reporter, operations manager, and distribution manager at numerous radio and TV stations in the UK and around the world. Somehow radio and TV is in his blood, and throughout his career, he had close links with many aspects of broadcasting.

James started out in BBC Local Radio, working at BBC Radio Solent, BBC London, and BBC Radio Bristol, mixed with spells at Radio Top Shop. He was then, for many years, behind the scenes at BBC Radio One, and then as a reporter at BBC Radio Two and LBC News Radio. His reporting specialty was travel shows, and for this, he traveled all over the world to record radio programs about destinations such as Barbados, Egypt, Cyprus, Hungary, Sweden, China, Japan, the U.S, and many others an exotic and fun job which he loved perhaps not surprisingly!

James has also been lucky enough to work closely, while at the BBC, with numerous celebrities – as diverse as the Pet Shop Boys, the Rolling Stones, Jeremy Clarkson, Simon Bates, Alan Freeman, Terry Wogan – and many others.

With a slightly different hat on, James played key roles both in front and behind the camera at financial network Bloomberg Television in Tokyo and Hong Kong. In this role, he saw at close hand the rise and fall and rise again of Asia economies.

Back on the entertainment side, James has also worked for UK broadcaster ITV working to expand shows such as Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here to a global audience. But it’s music radio that is his first love, and in the radio world, he’s also presented shows for top radio stations all over the world, including those in countries as diverse as Spain, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Thailand, etc.

James Ross presents

Rather than focus on one particular era, The Greatest Hits Of Music plays the biggest and best hits from the sixties right up to today’s hits, five decades of the Greatest Hits. The show is about the strength of the artists and the familiarity of their songs. It’s about the best-produced, and most-uplifting hits through the years, all mixed together with occasional songs from charts around the world, music and showbiz news, and a bit of light fun and banter.

Catch James Ross and The Greatest Hits of Music on Phuket Island Radio every Sunday from 2pm