Soundtraxx Private Reserve October 2021

Join Mark Stanley on Sunday at 8 pm when he lines up a very special Soundtraxx Private Reserve for the start of October.

The Soundtraxx Special Reserve playlist looks like this:

Soundtraxx Private Reserve Hour 1 Press PLAY and listen to this week’s show Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element. Smooth Sailing (feat. Rodney Franklin)/NorthSound/Ocean Odyssey Les Jeux Legers/C Cil/Chill Hop Zone, Volume 2 I Will Still Be Here/Ken Navarro/I Will Still Be Here Movin’ Groove/Charles P Walker Situations/Steve Million/What I Meant To Say Beyond The Horizon/Konstantin/Kool & Klean, Volume 7 No Flash Please/Edson X/Electro Bossa Love Story (Coast & Sea Mix)/Vladi Strecker/Best Of Del Mar, Volume 10 B Positive!!/Bob Baldwin/B Positive! Chillers Mix/DJ Maretimo/Beach Grooves Maretimo, Volume 3 I’m Every Woman (feat. Althea Rene & Ragan Whiteside)/Kim Scott/Shine! Desert Nights/Dean Grech/Back In Time Soundtraxx Private Reserve Hour 2 Press PLAY and listen to this week’s show Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element. Endless Blue (feat. Rodney Franklin)/NorthSound/Ocean Odyssey Memory Mayhem/Weber & Weber/Monument Slow Lane/Mike Murray/Cruisin’ I Will Be Here For You/Chris Walker/We’re In This Love Together, Celebrating Al Jarreau Pulse/Lawson Rollins/Rise Remember The Time/Neamen Lyles/So Free Follow Me/Jens Buchert/Weekend In Ibiza Two To Tango/Vanessa Daou/Slow To Burn La Mano De Dios/Art Ruprecht/Cast Your Care Amazing Love (feat. Michael Broening)/Lin Rountree/Fluid In The Moment/Dave Erickson Project/Upside Alegria/Sound Surgeons/After The Sun

Soundtraxx is available every Sunday on Phuket Island Radio