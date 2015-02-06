Soundtraxx Private Reserve

Soundtraxx Private Reserve October 2021

Join Mark Stanley on Sunday at 8 pm when he lines up a very special Soundtraxx Private Reserve for the start of October.

Welcome to a Special Reserve Soundtraxx from our good friend Mark Stanley who presents Soundtraxx every Sunday here on Phuket FM Radio 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and is available on-demand and online.

The Soundtraxx Special Reserve playlist looks like this:

Soundtraxx Private Reserve Hour 1

Press PLAY and listen to this week’s show 

Smooth Sailing (feat. Rodney Franklin)/NorthSound/Ocean Odyssey

Les Jeux Legers/C Cil/Chill Hop Zone, Volume 2                                                    

I Will Still Be Here/Ken Navarro/I Will Still Be Here                                                  

Movin’ Groove/Charles P Walker                                                                                                 

Situations/Steve Million/What I Meant To Say                                                           

Beyond The Horizon/Konstantin/Kool & Klean, Volume 7                                     

No Flash Please/Edson X/Electro Bossa                                                      

Love Story (Coast & Sea Mix)/Vladi Strecker/Best Of Del Mar, Volume 10           

B Positive!!/Bob Baldwin/B Positive!   

Chillers Mix/DJ Maretimo/Beach Grooves Maretimo, Volume 3                            

I’m Every Woman (feat. Althea Rene & Ragan Whiteside)/Kim Scott/Shine!         

Desert Nights/Dean Grech/Back In Time

Soundtraxx Private Reserve Hour 2

Press PLAY and listen to this week’s show 

Endless Blue (feat. Rodney Franklin)/NorthSound/Ocean Odyssey

Memory Mayhem/Weber & Weber/Monument      

Slow Lane/Mike Murray/Cruisin’                                 

I Will Be Here For You/Chris Walker/We’re In This Love Together, Celebrating Al Jarreau  

Pulse/Lawson Rollins/Rise                                           

Remember The Time/Neamen Lyles/So Free          

Follow Me/Jens Buchert/Weekend In Ibiza            

Two To Tango/Vanessa Daou/Slow To Burn          

La Mano De Dios/Art Ruprecht/Cast Your Care    

Amazing Love (feat. Michael Broening)/Lin Rountree/Fluid    

In The Moment/Dave Erickson Project/Upside        

Alegria/Sound Surgeons/After The Sun

Soundtraxx is available every Sunday on Phuket Island Radio