Soundtraxx Private Reserve October 2021
Join Mark Stanley on Sunday at 8 pm when he lines up a very special Soundtraxx Private Reserve for the start of October.
Welcome to a Special Reserve Soundtraxx from our good friend Mark Stanley who presents Soundtraxx every Sunday here on Phuket FM Radio 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and is available on-demand and online.
The Soundtraxx Special Reserve playlist looks like this:
Soundtraxx Private Reserve Hour 1
Press PLAY and listen to this week’s show
Smooth Sailing (feat. Rodney Franklin)/NorthSound/Ocean Odyssey
Les Jeux Legers/C Cil/Chill Hop Zone, Volume 2
I Will Still Be Here/Ken Navarro/I Will Still Be Here
Movin’ Groove/Charles P Walker
Situations/Steve Million/What I Meant To Say
Beyond The Horizon/Konstantin/Kool & Klean, Volume 7
No Flash Please/Edson X/Electro Bossa
Love Story (Coast & Sea Mix)/Vladi Strecker/Best Of Del Mar, Volume 10
B Positive!!/Bob Baldwin/B Positive!
Chillers Mix/DJ Maretimo/Beach Grooves Maretimo, Volume 3
I’m Every Woman (feat. Althea Rene & Ragan Whiteside)/Kim Scott/Shine!
Desert Nights/Dean Grech/Back In Time
Soundtraxx Private Reserve Hour 2
Press PLAY and listen to this week’s show
Endless Blue (feat. Rodney Franklin)/NorthSound/Ocean Odyssey
Memory Mayhem/Weber & Weber/Monument
Slow Lane/Mike Murray/Cruisin’
I Will Be Here For You/Chris Walker/We’re In This Love Together, Celebrating Al Jarreau
Pulse/Lawson Rollins/Rise
Remember The Time/Neamen Lyles/So Free
Follow Me/Jens Buchert/Weekend In Ibiza
Two To Tango/Vanessa Daou/Slow To Burn
La Mano De Dios/Art Ruprecht/Cast Your Care
Amazing Love (feat. Michael Broening)/Lin Rountree/Fluid
In The Moment/Dave Erickson Project/Upside
Alegria/Sound Surgeons/After The Sun
Soundtraxx is available every Sunday on Phuket Island Radio