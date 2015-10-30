This week Phuket Island Radio presents a Special Edition SoundTraxx programme

Taking us away from 8 pm on Sunday the playlist looks like this,

A View To A Kill/Iain Mackenzie/Blow Your Horn

Chamonix Chalet (French Session Mix)/Jazzy James Jr./Jazz Lounge bar, Volume 3

Lovedrive/Groove LTD/First Class

Got A Lot Of Livin To Do/Herb Alpert/Come Fly With Me

Deep Down/Jimpster/Domestic Science

Back Talk/JJ Sansaverino/Waiting For You

Searching/Eliane Elias/Made In Brazil

September Nights/Kyle Eastwood/Now

A Night With Cha Cha/Keiko Matsui/Live In Tokyo

Open Space/Nils/Alley Cat

Bourgie/Ashford and Simpson/The Warner Brothers Years

After a short break for The BBC International news, this special edition of Soundtraxx continues through to 10 pm,

Beach Cafe/Guido Negraszus/Secret Paradise

When The Curtain Falls/Sara DeVille/(single)

Hypnotized/Shakatak/Down On The Street (Deluxe Version)Â

Silk/Rick Braun/Can You Feel It

Chill Out Lounge, Part 2/Chill Out/Brazil Chillout Lounge

Highway 105/Mikael Manley/Grooveology (Prelude)

Stop (Chill Mix)/Jjos/Balearic Chillout Vibes Compilation

American Beauty/Andy Snitzer/American Beauty

Don’t Dream It’s Over/Diana Krall/Wallflower

Upright/Al Turner/Simply Amazing

Disfarca E Vem/Marcos Valle/Contrasts

SoundTraxx is available around the world as well as Phuket Island Radio and is hosted and Produced by Mark Stanley who with passion for all things Jazz, combined with over 10 years of observing the decline and disappearance of the Smooth Jazz format on terrestrial radio, has been the inspiration to start an all-new radio show, doing Jazz the right way and making it available everywhere.

Join Mark Stanley on Sunday at 8 pm when he lines up a very special Soundtraxx Private Reserve for the start of October.