Australian Grand Prix Preview

The third round of the 2022 FIA Formula One season brings the long-awaited return to racing in Melbourne’s Albert Park as the team heads down under for the Australian Grand Prix. The temporary 5.303km track running around the Albert Park lake presents an exciting challenge for drivers and cars, offering a formidable low surface grip and unyielding walls.

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance:

Not being at Albert Park for two years has been a real shame, and we are so pleased to be back and sampling the new circuit layout. Racing again in Melbourne is a fantastic indication of a progressive return to pre-pandemic normality. Traditionally, the street circuit nature of Melbourne has made for a tremendous technical and physical challenge for the drivers but also led to difficulty in overtaking. The revisions to the layout and DRS zones should improve this, potentially making the Australian Grand Prix one of the very best circuits on the Formula One calendar.

With the removal of the old Turn 9/Turn 10, there is one fewer chicane in the layout, but direction changes at low and high speeds still dominate the circuit. The much faster section between Turn 8 and Turn 11 will alter the trade of downforce and drag, but with driver confidence also at a premium, taking off too much downforce could be detrimental, and we can expect to see all teams experimenting on Friday. Therefore, braking stability, kerb riding, and car agility remain critical to the car setup.

Adding to the complexity of the Australian Grand Prix weekend is a courageous compound choice from Pirelli, with the C2 and C3 compounds being the Prime Option as they were in Jeddah, but C5 being the Qualifying compound here in Melbourne. This may place significantly different demands on the car setup for qualifying and the race. Still, this compromise could be crucial with no opportunity to change the configuration on Saturday night.

Following our difficult weekend in Jeddah, we are looking forward to a clean event here as we look to extract a little more potential from the FW44. The challenges here are different to those in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, so that we will be open-minded and pragmatic with our approach.

Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing. Bahrain Grand Prix, Saturday 19th March 2022. Sakhir, Bahrain.

Australian Grand Prix preview with Nicholas Latifi:

Nicholas Latifi: I’m excited to get my first taste of racing at Albert Park. I’ve not yet driven there with Formula One, although I did get to explore the venue in 2020, and I thought Melbourne was an incredible place. The circuit itself looks fun, so experiencing the whole event will be great. The new track changes look promising; I hope it’ll improve the racing, so we can put on an exciting Grand Prix for the fans after they’ve waited for so long.

Alex Albon on the Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne is a very cool city, so I’m excited to go back after a long time away. The fans know how to have a good time in Australia which means the atmosphere at Albert Park is always great; I’m sure it’ll be even better after a couple of years without us racing there. There are a lot of changes to the circuit this year, so I’m excited to see how we get on and how the FW44 handles the track. I know the whole team will be hoping to bounce back after a tricky event in Jeddah, so we’ll be pushing hard to maximise performance and do the best we can.

Albert Park Melbourne

The Albert Park Circuit is a motorsport street circuit around Albert Park Lake, three kilometres south of central Melbourne. It is used annually as a circuit for the traditional Formula One Australian Grand Prix, the supporting Supercars Championship Melbourne 400 and other associated support races. The circuit has an FIA Grade 1 license.

Although the entire track consists of normally public roads, each sector includes medium to high-speed characteristics more commonly associated with dedicated racetracks facilitated by grass and gravel run-off safety zones that are reconstructed annually. However, the circuit also has characteristics of a street circuit’s enclosed nature due to concrete barriers annually built along the Lakeside Drive curve, in particular, where run-off is not available due to the proximity of the lakeshore.