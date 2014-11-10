BIS Phuket Tournament results

This weekend, the British International School Phuket BIS Phuket held their thirteenth BISP Soccer 7s football tournament. With over 100 teams from more than 30 schools from all over the region, this year’s tournament continued the trend set in previous years for friendly but highly competitive weekends.

The home team BISP took out the title championship in the over 15 boys division and you can view more results on their website at: https://sites.google.com/a/bisphuket.ac.th/football/home

Did you check out the BIS Phuket Golf Academy yet?