Take That frontman Gary Barlow is back with a new solo album and this time he has been joined by a whole host of guests and a full scale orchestra.

This week he tells us all about it.

We also hear from those fun popsters Steps who are back with a new album and of course a whole host of new dance routines.

There is music from the latest albums by Miley Cyrus, a festive offering from Jamie Cullum and Dua Lipa. Also the annual festive onslaught has already started in the singles chart as we welcome back classics from Mariah Carey and Wham, plus new seasonal tracks from Jess Glynne and Justin Bieber.. Plus. we find out if Ariana Grande can extend her lead at the top with the song Positions to six weeks.

Top of the Pops Presenter: Kim Robson (Photo: Gary Barlow during filming for the Graham Norton Show. Credit: PA)

