Gamification makes everyday tasks more fun

Wikipedia says: Gamification is the strategic attempt to enhance systems, services, organizations, and activities by creating similar experiences to those experienced when playing games in order to motivate and engage users. This is generally accomplished through the application of game-design elements and game principles (dynamics and mechanics) in non-game contexts.

Do you track your physical activity on your phone, count your daily steps, or how many calories you’ve burnt?

Perhaps you are learning a new language using an app or have performance-related leaderboards at work.

Gamification – making everyday tasks more fun.

But is all this gameplay good for us and is there actually any evidence that it works?

Digital Planet this week explores the phenomenon of gamification with guests Adrian Hon, the CEO and founder of the game’s developer Six to Start and co-creator of one of the world’s most popular gamified apps, Zombies, Run! and Gabe Zichermann founder of six high-tech companies and author of three books on Gamification, including “Gamification by Design”.

