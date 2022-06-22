Online insults is there a problem?

Increased punishment for online insults in Japan.

Japan has taken the first steps to make online insults punishable by up to one year in prison.

Online insults Hana Kimura

This new legislation comes two years after the suicide of Japanese reality TV star and professional wrestler Hana Kimura.

Hana Kimura By Yoccy441 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=86199603 Hana Kimura (Japanese: 木村花, Hepburn: Kimura Hana, September 3, 1997 – May 23, 2020) was a Japanese joshi puroresu professional wrestler. She worked for native companies in her country such as World Wonder Ring Stardom from 2016 to 2020, and Wrestle-1, in addition to having made appearances for foreign companies such as Ring of Honor, Pro-Wrestling: EVE, and some independent promotions in Mexico. Kimura was a second-generation wrestler; her mother Kyoko Kimura is a former professional wrestler. She was a cast member on the Fuji Television and Netflix reality television series Terrace House: Tokyo 2019–2020 which is the fifth instalment of the Terrace House franchise. Following a series of troubling tweets addressing online criticism directed at her from Terrace House viewers, she was found dead in her apartment in Tokyo on May 23, 2020. Her death had been ruled a suicide by December 2020.

BBC reporter Mariko Oi tells us how this new legislation came to be and what it means, and legal expert Dr Sanae Fujita and cyberpsychologist Dr Nicola Fox Hamilton talk to Gareth about why online abuse occurs so frequently, what ways we can tackle it, and whether this new law is fit for purpose.

Internet Explorer

27 years of Internet Explorer After almost three decades, Microsoft has decided to retire the Internet Explorer (sort of).

Contributing expert Bill Thompson takes us on a journey to the early days and back again.

What has changed since the once-popular browser’s inception? Smart lipstick Brazilian cosmetics company Grupo Boticario and centre for innovation CESAR are developing ‘O Batom Inteligente’ – ‘the smart lipstick’.

The device will use artificial intelligence to apply lipstick automatically. Reporter Fern Lulham spoke to the creators of the device, and explains to Gareth how applying lipstick is a much harder feat to accomplish than one might think, and what it could mean for people with disabilities.

The programme is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Bill Thompson. Studio Manager: Steve Greenwood Producer: Florian Bohr

