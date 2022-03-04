Ukraine has a massive global tech presence

Did you know that the tech behind your doorbell was likely to have been designed in Ukraine?

Did you know that Grammarly’s founders are Ukrainian?

It’s probably easier to list the tech that we all use that has Ukrainian roots: What’s App, Paypal, CleanMyMac, Revolut App and the masking tech in Snapchat to name but a few.

We spoke to Mike Sapiton, Forbes Ukraine Technology Editor, about the massive influence of Ukrainian developers on our everyday lives.

Detecting COVID from your mobile.

As people begin to return to work in some countries, COVID cases continue to rise in others. Testing is still key to monitoring the spread of the virus and detecting any mutations.

A Chilean start-up company called Diagnosis Biotech have developed an accurate, non-invasive and low-cost method of testing for COVID 19 called Phone Screen Testing – also known as POST.

Our reporter Jane Chambers went to find out more. How to access blocked online content Internet content is blocked by many governments around the world, Russia’s current block is again highlighted in the press, yet President Putin’s regime isn’t able to control their information agenda as it did before.

So how are people accessing what the authorities may not want them to see?

We speak to Abdallah al-Salmi, Strategy Analyst, Systems Integration at the BBC World Service who tells us how the BBC is ensuring its content remains accessible including how they’ve made a copy of all the BBC News websites on the dark web that can be accessed via the TOR browser.

This episode of Digital Planet was presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Bill Thompson. Studio Manager: Sue Maillot Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

