A digital rupee is on the way for India

India has announced a digital budget with plans to create its own cryptocurrency – the digital rupee.

It also plans a 30% digital asset tax.

Bhaskar Chakravorti, Dean at the Fletcher School at Tufts University explains the implications.

Mars landing on Earth Long-time Digital Planet listener Gowri Abhiram has visited the landing site of NASA’s Perseverance Rover in India. The trip was part of Chris Riley’s project comparing the landing sites of Mars to their corresponding locations on Earth, which we reported on last year.

We hear about her journey a year after the successful Martian landing. Robot-assisted navigation – the augmented white cane As we’ve heard before on Digital Planet, tech can be a real game-changer for blind and visually impaired people in helping them to live their lives independently.

However, even now in 2022, one of the most common mobility aids – the white cane – is pretty much as low tech as it gets! But is that too about to get the tech treatment? Our reporter, Fern Lulham tells us more.

Digital Planet from the BBC is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Angelica Mari. Studio Manager: Giles Aspen Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz and Rami Tzabar

The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), RBI's digital currency is going to be introduced in 2023.

