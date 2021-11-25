A detailed look at Covid in Europe and the rapid rise of infections with data from the last 7 days.

James Gallagher, the BBC health and science correspondent, examines Covid case rates across Europe.

As of November 22, 2021, Slovakia had the highest rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported in the previous seven days in Europe at 1,266 cases per 100,000. In the past week, Gibraltar and Austria have recorded approximately 1,220 and 1,089 cases per 100,000 people. Furthermore, Slovenia has had a rate of 1,077 patients in the last seven days.

Since the pandemic outbreak, the UK has been the worst affected country in Europe, with over 9.5 million cases as of November 14.

A new study documenting the incidence of Typhoid in three capital cities – Blantyre, Malawi and Kathmandu, Nepal, for the first time – plus updated estimates in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Claudia discusses the role of antibiotic resistance and gets an update on a new vaccine for the disease.

Sir Michael Llewellyn Rutter

Remembering Professor Sir Michael Rutter, ‘the father of child psychiatry’ who died recently.

Wikipedia says:

Sir Michael Llewellyn Rutter, CBE FRS FRCP FRCPsych FMedSci (August 15 1933 – October 23 2021), was the first to be appointed child psychiatry professor in the United Kingdom. He has been described as the “father of child psychology”. Rutter was professor of developmental psychopathology at the Institute of Psychiatry, King’s College London and consultant psychiatrist at the Maudsley Hospital, a post he held since 1966 until retiring in July 2021. A Review of General Psychology survey, published in 2002, ranked Rutter as the 68th most cited psychologist of the 20th century. He died of cancer on October 23, 2021, aged 88

Can housework help your memory?

The benefits of housework may be more than physical. A recent study found that older adults with an active household chores regime had better memory retention and concentration and higher rates for safe balance, among other things!

Daily Covid in Europe statistics?

There have been at least 71,492,000 reported infections and 1,645,000 reported deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in Europe so far.

New reported infections

Dec 31Nov 247-day averageDaily new infections100k200k300k

Countries reporting the most new infections each day *

* Latest 7-day average reported, the average increase over last two weeks.

Daily Covid statistics in Europe provided by Reuters.

