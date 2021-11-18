New research on how some people had Covid protection before the pandemic correct they had a level of Covid immunity before the pandemic started.

This programme is available on the Health Check Page and is available now until Wednesday 24th November. It will also broadcast on Sunday 21st of November in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Blood samples showed hospital staff being monitored in the first wave already had protective ‘killer’ T-cells probably from exposure to other viruses related to the one that has swept the globe.

The difference between antibodies to an infection and antibodies caused by a vaccine.

And the extraordinary story of a woman who rid her body of HIV.

Each Sunday Health Check is presented by Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: Microbiologist studying coronavirus. Photo credit: Janiecbros/Getty Images.)

Previously on Health Check

New antiviral pills to treat Covid are coming thick and fast. Pfizer has just announced their new antiviral Paxlovid in the same week UK’s MHRA was the first country in the world to approve Molnupiravir – Merck’s pill launched last month.

An international team of scientists has launched a global hunt for rare people who may be genetically resistant to SARS CoV-2 infection