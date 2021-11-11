New antiviral pills to treat Covid are coming thick and fast.

Pfizer has just announced their new antiviral Paxlovid in the same week UK’s MHRA was the first country in the world to approve Molnupiravir – Merck’s pill launched last month.

So how do the two antivirals compare?

This programme is available on the Health Check Page and is available now until Wednesday 17th November. It will also broadcast on Sunday 14th of November in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

And a report from the longest operating milk bank in North America.

Since 1974, the Mothers’ Milk Bank in San Jose, California has been collecting breast milk to help nurture vulnerable babies (especially premature ones) at a critical time in their lives.

Today it supplies about 500 gallons of breast milk a month reaching over 80% of California’s newborn intensive care units (or NICU’s) and serves eleven hospitals in other U.S. states, as far afield as New York.

Who donates all this milk and how is the milk treated to ensure it’s safe and nourishing for babies?

BBC Health Check is presented by: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: A hand holding pills. Photo credit: Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images.)

