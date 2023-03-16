Meet Clifford Johnson and quantum mechanics

The career of Clifford Johnson to date has spanned some seemingly very different industries.

You may listen to this program NOW on Demand on the BBC Discovery Page which is available until Tuesday the 21st of March. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 19th of March in Phuket at 8:30 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

From exploring quantum mechanics around string theory and black holes to consulting on some of Hollywood’s biggest movies.

Clifford Johnson says:

“It makes sense once you understand his ambition of making science accessible to all”.

A Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Clifford’s worked in the United States for decades – but was born in the UK, then spent his formative years on the Caribbean island of Montserrat, before moving back to England to study.

Here, he fell in love with quantum mechanics – before moving to the US, where he’s broken new ground in finding ways to talk about quantum gravity and black holes.

Clifford’s other big passion is getting as many people as possible engaged with science, making it more exciting, entertaining and most importantly diverse – and it’s this attitude that’s led to regular work as a science consultant on various TV shows and films; and even a recent cameo in a major movie.

The BBC on a Sunday in Phuket