Rebecca Kilner and evolutionary biology

Say hello to Rebecca Kilner a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Cambridge.

A fur-stripped mouse carcase might not sound like the cosiest of homes – but that is where the burying beetle makes its nest, and where Rebecca Kilner has focused much of her research.

A professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Cambridge, Rebecca’s work – initially with cuckoos, then more recently with beetles – has shed invaluable light on the relationship between social behaviours and evolution.

She tells Jim al-Khalili how the beetles’ helpfully swift generational churn and mouse-based parenting have allowed her team to study evolution in action, demonstrating for the first time what was previously just evolutionary theory.

