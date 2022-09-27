David Eagleman created a wristband to help deaf people.

Literature student turned neuroscientist, Prof David Eagleman, tells Jim Al-Khalili about his research on human perception and the wristband he created that enables deaf people to hear through their skin.

You may listen to this programme NOW on Demand on the BBC Discovery Page which is available until Tuesday the 4th of October. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 2nd of October in Phuket at 8:30 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Everything we see, taste, smell, touch and hear is created by a set of electro-chemical impulses in the dark recesses of our brain.

Our brains look for patterns in these signals and attach meaning to them.

So in future perhaps we could learn to ‘feel’ fluctuations in the stock market, see in infrared or echo-locate like bats.

Each brain creates its own unique truth and David believes, there are no real limits to what we humans can perceive.

David Eagleman on Wikipedia.

Born April 25, 1971, David Eagleman is an American neuroscientist, author, and science communicator.

He teaches neuroscience at Stanford University and is CEO and co-founder of Neosensory, a company that develops devices for sensory substitution. He also directs the non-profit Center for Science and Law, which seeks to align the legal system with modern neuroscience and is Chief Science Officer and co-founder of BrainCheck, a digital cognitive health platform used in medical practices and health systems.

David is known for his work on brain plasticity, time perception, synesthesia, and neurolaw.

Phuket Radio has so much more from the BBC