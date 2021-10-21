Earthshot the winners are?

Over the last 2 weeks, we have featured the 15 finalists in the Earthshot prize, an initiative to highlight and award projects designed to conserve and sustain natural environments and improve our lives in ways that are sensitive to issues such as climate change and biodiversity loss.

Here we discuss this year’s winning projects and what future investment could mean for them.

There are five prize categories with a million pounds up for grabs in each.

Protect and restore nature. Clean our air. Revive our oceans. Build a waste-free world. Fix our climate.

Image: Europe, Middle East and Africa region on planet Earth from space. (Elements by NASA) Credit: Harvepino/Getty Images

The BBC in London, two hours of EDUtainment every weekend.

The BBC Discovery series is broadcast every Sunday morning at 8 AM and available on the Discovery page all week in our On-Demand series of programmes.

Tune into, Health Check, Science in Action, and Digital Planet.