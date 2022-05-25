What a great question to ask, Why does human hair go grey? Is it ever possible for it to go white overnight from shock?

This programme is available NOW on Demand on the BBC Discovery Page and is available until Tuesday the 31st of May. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 29th of May in Phuket at 8:30 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Hannah and Adam explore why hair goes grey, and how much stressful life events and a lack of sleep can speed up the process.

They hear from the pilot whose hair turned white after a flight where all four of his engines failed after flying through a volcanic ash cloud – was the shock responsible?

They also uncover new research which has shown it’s possible for greying hair to return to its natural colour and ask if this finding could be exploited to uncover a cosmetic way to reverse hair greying?

Don’t worry why does human hair go grey? Just tune in to 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM for more great content and shows.