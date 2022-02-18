Covid-19 vaccine technology encouraging new bone growth

Messenger RNA-based vaccines have been used successfully to kick start the antibody production needed to fight Covid-19. The Covid-19 vaccine technology has been successfully used to encourage the growth of new bones to heal severe fractures.

Covid-19 vaccine technology

The technique seems to work far better than the current alternatives, says Maastricht University’s Elizabeth Rosado Balmayor.

Ivory smuggling continues to be a lucrative business for international criminal gangs. However, DNA techniques to trace where ivory seized by law enforcement authorities originate are now so accurate that individual animals can be pinpointed within a few hundred miles. This says Samuel Wasser at the University of Washington can be used against those ivory trafficking gangs.

And we look at development in attempts to detect and weigh neutrinos, elusive subatomic particles essential to our understanding of the makeup of the universe. Physicist Diana Parno from Carnegie Mellon University takes us through the latest findings.

Philologists have borrowed a statistical method from ecology to try and work out how much medieval romantic literature has been lost. The results seem to depend on which languages were involved, and like ecological systems, whether they were shared in isolated communities, says Oxford University’s, Katarzyna Kapitan.

Science in Action is presented by Roland Pease, the producer: Julian Siddle

(Image: Knee X-ray, illustration. Credit: Science Photo Library via Getty Images)

