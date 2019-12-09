John Digweed live from Toffler

Trip Advisor says:

Club grows organically with the crowd Since the opening in November 2011. TOFFLER has been known for its unique moveable DJ booth with fully integrated high-quality sound and lighting system.

It is able to move back and forth during the night thanks to its hydraulic system which was especially designed for the venue. This ultimate results in a space that’s able to adapt to the crowd in any circumstance.

The transformation takes place with a slow speeds that’s hardly even noticeable. In addition to that, the very first thing you notice when you enter this former underground pedestrian tunnel based in the centre of Rotterdam, is the characteristic LED-strip lighting on the ceiling.

The LED-strips become more intense the more further you walk in the tunnel where the DJ booth is situated at the end.

Toffler opened in November 2011

Transitions plays every Tuesday on Phuket Island Radio and you can read more about John Digweed HERE.