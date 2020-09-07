From August 28th through September 3rd, Folklore pulled in 91,200 album-equivalent units, driven by 47 million streams and 42,900 album sales. The album was nearly 20,000 units ahead of Number Two, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die was third with 60,500 units, while the soundtrack to Hamilton took fourth with 47,400.

The biggest debut of the week went to Katy Perry, whose sixth studio album Smile debuts at Number Five, with 45,600 first-week units. The majority of Smile’s units came from album sales, with 28,900, while the album only pulled in 16.2 million streams in its first week. Metallica’s live album S&M2, a project with the San Francisco Symphony, is the second biggest debut of the week, bowing at Number Six with 37,400 units. Also debuting in the top 10 is B4 the Storm, the debut album from hip-hop collective Internet Money.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

After being released to streaming services for the first time, Lil Wayne’s 2009 mixtape No Ceilings enters the RS 200 at Number 18, seeing 21.4 million streams last week. Southern rock band Needtobreathe’s Out of Body arrives at Number 21, while Jaden’s CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 arrives at Number 39. Other notable debuts include Seether’s Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum (Number 42), The Avett Brothers’ The Third Gleam (Number 65), Disclosure’s ENERGY (Number 110) and Toni Braxton’s Spell My Name (Number 139).