The Student Government of Chulalongkorn University (SGCU) has posted an open letter, requesting a review of the decision to grant an honorary doctorate of science degree to business tycoon Dhanin Chearavanont reports The Nation.

The student club said the university’s regulations on granting an honorary doctorate degree, BE 2555 (2012) should be adhered to.

The rule states that “such a degree shall be to honour qualified and virtuous individuals who have served the common good through their academic competence”.

When considering the qualifications of Dhanin, he may be seen as successful in doing business at the national and international level, but it is still doubtful that Dhanin has served society as a whole based on social justice, they argued.

After months of reports suggesting he is on course to buy LH Bank and Britain’s giant hypermarket Tesco Lotus, Dhanin Chearavanont, Thailand’s richest man, has broken the silence for the first time in a report in the Bangkok Post,

“I’m a businessman. I look forward to investing and taking opportunities in any business that can make a profit,” the chairman of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, Thailand’s largest agribusiness conglomerate.

