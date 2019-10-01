Radio Advertising on 91.5 & 102.5

91.5 & 102.5 Radio Advertising has just committed to a “Happy Hour” style pricing model.

Why have one radio station when you can get two?

For the last 14 years, Phuket FM radio has strived to deliver quality entertainment and professionally recorded and produced memorable campaigns and promotions.

We understand what tough times the Phuket Economy has endeavoured.

It is at this time we continue our ‘Tough Times – Grat Rates’ campaign. As we move towards we hope better times please welcome our radio advertising initiative.

Scroll down the page and learn more about another offer for February through to July 2022.

Radio Advertising available throughout Phuket

Tune Into 91.5 FM in Central and North Phuket Click the picture to make it FULL size. Get 102.5 in Central and South Phuket Click the picture to make it FULL size

“Happy Hour” pricing at 91.5 and 102.5.

Hopefully, you already know Radio Advertising is not as expensive as you may think.

There are several options, we will work with your budget and here are some examples.

BBC News Sponsorship. Perfect if you want to position your brand alongside an International brand.

30 Second spot ads, available from 1 to 10 per day.

Show Sponsorship, wrap your brand around a show.

Feature Sponsorships such as Sports, EDUtainment, Phuket Weather.

Event promotion and partner integration.

How about a Special Radio Advertising Offer?

Right now until the end of July 2022 you can get your brand On-Air and Online on both 91.5 and 102.5 for under 42 THB a mention.

Here’s the deal and it is limited on a first-come basis.

A 15 second message. Play’s every hour across 20 hours. YES, 20 plays per day. Minimum booking 1 month (30 days) Correct 20 plays per day x 30 days is 600 mentions of your brand per month. Messages can vary and will play on rotation. Does not include professional voice recording and production. And the price, 25,000 thb per month. Bookings made on a monthly basis, with option to renew. This SPECIAL radio adverting offer can be withdrawn anytime.

Interested?

Give us a call, at +66 (0) 8 9000 4040, drop us an email at info@phuketfmradio.com. Can we talk?

Let’s get your business known throughout Phuket.