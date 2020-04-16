Visakha Bucha Day No alcohol, pay respect

This year Visakha Bucha Day is on the 15th of May. Monday the 16th of May is a holiday.

This day is the most important Buddhist holiday and is celebrated by Buddhists all over the world. Visakha Bucha is also publicly recognized as a national holiday in countries with a large number of Buddhist inhabitants.

Monday is a National Holiday

Tourists should understand that this day is one of the most important days in Buddhism. This is because of 3 important incidents in the life of the Buddha, the birth, the enlightenment, and the passing away. All falling in the same month and date, the Vesak full moon day.

So, on the 15th of May, Visakha Bucha Day is a holiday traditionally observed by Buddhists and some Hindus and on different days in Myanmar, Mongolia, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, Tibet, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Along with South Korea, North Korea, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Vietnam as “Buddha’s Birthday” as well as in other parts of the world. To see a full list of countries and dates visit the link HERE

Buddhist Visakha Bucha day event in Thailand and around the world is divided into 3 Ceremonies, Royal Ceremony (Royal Ceremony), people’s ceremony) and monks by the morning of Buddhist Visakha Bucha day. The people will join to make merit, offer food to monks, listen to dharma in the afternoon and go to the temple, and walk around ubosot to remember the grace of the wisdom and the Holy Spirit of the Buddha. To Buddhism



But this year, the Visakha Bucha ceremony of the palace and government will be held within the people. The people have advice from maha sama. No event “walking around the temple” at the temple and recommend to practice the devil. The Mission is ready for monks at home instead of both Thai and foreign temples.

Visakha Bucha Day means NO ALCOHOL

The sale of alcohol becomes prohibited during the Visakha Bucha Day and thus many bars close temporarily. Most celebrations are private and of religious background.

Tourists can visit a few of the many temples that become even more alive than normally during Visakha Bucha Day. An appropriate dress code is a good idea, long sleeves long trousers, no T-Shirts and maybe a headscarf for the ladies. Check out the weather and also the local Phuket temples for a timetable of the day’s events.

