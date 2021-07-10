Phuket is a hotspot for tourists. Are you planning on visiting Phuket, Thailand soon?

Why is Phuket so popular? Is it because of the incredible variety of things that you can do when visiting?

There are many beaches, water sports, and sightseeing opportunities, so it’s easy to see why people flock here during the high season!

What do you want to get out of your vacation?

Do you want a relaxing beach experience, or are you looking for some adventure?

Whatever the reason for visiting Phuket Thailand you will discover it has it all. This article will provide information on where to stay, what to see and do while visiting Phuket, as well as a few things that every tourist should know before they go!

Which month is best to visit Phuket? -In our opinion, there is no best month. -Any month is good, but it will depend on your itinerary and what you want to do. -September, October, and November are the best months to visit Phuket. -The climate is not too hot or humid during these months, so you’ll be able to enjoy everything on offer without feeling uncomfortable. -This is the time when the season’s changes, September can be wet. -December to March are the High Season months. -Phuket Weather pages will give you more information on the month-by-month climate. -However, do check if using lower-cost accommodation ask if they have air conditioning and fans.

What is the hottest month?

The hottest month of the year is April. It can get up to 35 degrees Celsius during this time which makes it too hot for some people who would prefer a more moderate climate. Although, if you’re looking for beaches and water sports then this will be perfect! April is also the month of the Thai New Year, or Songkran sometimes referred to as “The Biggest water Fight in The World”.

When is peak season?

The peak season is from November to April. This time of year has the most amount of tourists and is also when prices are at their highest for accommodation, tours, and activities. The beaches will be busier most of the time and so will the roads throughout Phuket Island.

What should I pack?

You’ll need clothes suitable for hot weather. For a trip to the beach, try bringing shorts and tank tops. Make sure they are light and comfortable so you can wear them all day. You’ll also need sunscreen with SPF 30+.

It’s also a good idea to bring along beachwear, your swimsuit and towel and an insect repellent, sunglasses and whatever you would normally take to the beach.

Phuket Beaches

Tell me about the Phuket Beaches. If you are looking for the best beaches, most are situated on the west coast and the most popular being Patong Beach, Kata and Kata Noi Beach, Bang Tao, and Nai Harn in the south of Phuket. These popular tourist areas will allow you to get sun, swim with friends and enjoy a whole day on the beach if that’s what you want. Patong Beach is by far the busiest and also the entertainment centre of the Island. Kata Beach

What can I do in Phuket?

The list of things that you could do here is almost endless so we’ll just mention some of our favourites! You could take a boat tour of the islands to see all the beautiful views or go out on a kayaking and snorkelling trip with friends.

In order to experience some of this amazing country’s wildlife, you could do an elephant trekking safari where you can feed, wash and enjoy these incredible animals! There are also some great shopping centres in Phuket and some awesome local markets in Phuket Old Town and a great Sunday Market in the centre of town with a wide variety of local goods and souvenirs to take home.

Take a day trip to Phang Nga Bay

James Bond Island If you’re looking for something a little quieter, Phang Nga bay is just north of Phuket island and features pristine beaches. There are also boat trips on offer which will take you to see some of the most beautiful limestone cliffs in Thailand.

Enjoy a relaxing Thai massage at one of Phuket’s resorts or spas.

There are plenty around, there are probably a few hundred to choose from. I recommend reading about spas and looking into reviews because many can vary both in service and pricing. You will be more than happy if you get the right one.

Oil Massage

Visit the local temples.

The most popular ones are the Big Buddha and Wat Chalong, but there’s also one at Kata Beach called Wat Jui Laiakham which is great for taking some photos with your loved ones in front of a beautiful backdrop.

Every temple is different so you should try visiting as many as possible because there’s always something new to see, but please do dress appropriately.

Mongkol Wararam temple, Nai Yang, Phuket Chalong Temple

Take a trip to Big Buddha.

Big Buddha, Phuket The Big Buddha Phuket is not hard to miss. Built on the south of Phuket Island in the Khao Nakkerd Hill high above Phuket. A 45-meter statue is one of the island’s most prominent landmarks, easily seen from most places in the south. Visitors will enjoy panoramic views of Chalong Bay and Phuket Town.

Visit the Sirinat National Park

If you want something different than what I’ve mentioned so far, the last thing I want to mention is a visit to Sirinat National Park. It’s one of Thailand’s oldest and most famous national parks with plenty for everyone- whether you’re an avid bird watcher or just looking for some peace and quiet away from crowds.

There are two serene beaches within the park, this area also has some of the best hotels not only in Phuket but in Thailand.

Sirinath National Park, Phuket

Whatever you decide to do please come back and tell us all about it. We love Phuket and it is so important that we learn from our visitors how we can improve and ensure that everyone has a great time.