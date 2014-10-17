Thailand is expected to enter the ‘cold’ season at the end of October and the periods of chilly weather will last longer, 5 to 7 days at a time instead of just 3 or 5 days as in previous years, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The first week of winter in Phuket has been beautiful with temperatures still in the 30’s. A low of 25C can be expected some evenings however followed sometimes by a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.

Throughout the day winds are travelling normally from the East.

Through December and January, temperatures in Bangkok are forecast to drop to 21oC-23oC while, in mountainous areas, they could fall to as low as 5oC-6oC.

The sun will be setting in Phuket just after 6 PM and sunrise around 6:15 AM. The Sunrise and Sunset times vary little throughout the year due to the location near the equator.

There are daily and monthly updates, along with Windguru Phuket charts, Live Phuket Air Quality data and live wind direction and strength information.