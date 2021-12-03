The Phuket weather in January-blue skies-32°C-crystal clear sea

Did you know the Phuket weather in January is probably one of the best months of the year, along with December and February? The weather and the temperature in Phuket are consistent most of the year, the wettest month being September and the dryest February and March. The humidity is comfortable, unlike April and May. Phuket is a magical tropical destination, and the January Phuket weather should not disappoint.

This article will explain some places to visit a little about the hotels and why Phuket and Thailand are such sunshine destinations.

Is January a good time to visit Phuket?

According to the Phuket tourism board, “the average temperature in January is a comfortable 30 – 31 degree Celsius and average humidity around 78%” this may not be completely accurate as it seems there are several different sources with an average of 29 degrees Celsius.

The average rainfall is low at just 70mm (2.75 inches), so you won’t need an umbrella either. But if it does rain, the streets will drain away from the water quickly but do take care and watch out for flooding in low-lying areas and remember the roads will be slippery.

What to wear in January? Be prepared for hot sunny days, crowded beaches and balmy evenings, so shorts and light t-shirts will be perfect during the day, with a light jacket or cardigan for the evening.

Flip flops are a must-have footwear accessory as most of the island’s streets are cobblestoned.

What is the average sea temperature in Phuket?

The average sea temperature in Phuket is 28 degrees Celsius.

How many days of sunshine does Phuket get this month?

The average amount of days with sunshine in January is nine, which means that you will be able to enjoy some sun on most days. However, it’s important to note that Phuket does experience rain showers this month.

Daylight and sunshine average hours Phuket, Thailand

Is Thailand hot in January?

This is the dry season with high temperatures, and the Phuket weather in January is ‘hot season’ and not ‘rainy season’. Phuket in January is perfect for a beach holiday.

You can expect blue skies, white sand beaches and very little rainfall. The average daily maximum temperature is 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit), but it can reach 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit).

If you are looking for guaranteed good weather, January is a great time to come to Phuket.

January in Phuket can be very busy. January is the peak season, particularly the West Coast beaches of Kata Beach and Kata Noi, Karon Beach, Patong Beach, Kamala Beach and further north Surin Beach and Bang Tao are the main tourist areas. The East coast is the gateway to the Southern islands, scuba diving and sailing along with boat charters mainly operate of the East Coast.

What is the best time of year to go to Phuket?

When is the perfect time for a holiday to Phuket? We would say anytime when you waive off the smog and air pollution and want peaceful, warm ocean breezes and sun all day long, then January or February is your best bet.

Phuket in January would have average high temperatures of around 32 C. The heat in January, we would suggest, is comfortable, and as this is the dry season, expect the weather to average temperature and an ideal time to visit.

You can regularly check weather forecast updates on the Phuket FM radio website weather page, online with a daily update and audio and on-air at 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM.

Is Thailand warm in January?

In January, the average high temperature is 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit), making it a warm month to visit Thailand. However, as this is the dry season, visitors can expect higher temperatures.

What are some things to do in Phuket in January?

There are many things to do in Phuket, depending on your interests

If you enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and water sports, then the beaches are the place to be. There are also many water activities available on the shores of Phuket. You can enjoy sailing, snorkelling, scuba diving, kayaking, jet-skiing, parasailing, and wakeboarding.

Suppose you prefer less activity and more relaxation while on your holiday in Thailand, then why not visit one of the spas. There are many beautiful spas located on the island.

If you are interested in Thai culture, then visiting the temples is a must. Many beautiful temples in Phuket are worth visiting. Also, if you like markets, do not miss out on the Phuket Town Sunday Market held from 5 PM every Sunday.

Sunday Market Phuket Town Sushi sales at Phuket Town Sunday Market

Phuket also has a nightlife that is famous throughout Thailand. There are many bars and clubs located in Patong Beach where you can enjoy a night out.