Like April, the Phuket Weather in May is a pretty hot month.

Towards the middle of the month, the heat begins to taper as rainfall gradually increases. We have updated this post to ensure details are correct. With the issues over the last two years we see tourists returning during our summer months. More information on updated Rules of Entry to Thailand below.

May Temperature

Gradually falling daily high temperatures characterize the month of May. Daily high temperatures are around 32°C throughout the month; It may exceed 35°C or drop below 30°C only one day in ten.

Phuket weather in May Average Sunny Day, Temperatures, Rainy Days and Sea Conditions for May in Phuket

Daylight hours and sunny days averages.

Over the course of the month of May, the length of the day is essentially constant. The shortest day of the month with 12:25 hours of daylight and the longest day has 12:34 hours of daylight.

The average number of sunshine hours is 6.1 Hours and you could expect this on eight days in May.

Phuket in May average Daylight and Sunshine hours

The earliest sunrise may be around 6:07 am and the latest sunset may be 6:41 pm. The latest sunrise is at 6:11 am and the earliest sunset is at 6:36 pm.

Daily High and Low Temperature in May

Daily averages are based on historic information and therefore as a guide, we outline what a typical May would look like.

Day and Night Temperatures Average Daytime (RED) and Nighttime Temperatures (BLUE) Time Spent at Various Temperatures Typical Temperature Bands for the month of May Daily Hours of Daylight and Twilight As you will see the Daily averages are just about the same each day.

Phuket Weather in May Cloud cover

The median cloud cover ranges from 81% (mostly cloudy) to 88% (mostly cloudy). The trend is for the sky to be becoming cloudier with the median cloud cover increasing by 7% from the start to the end of the month.

Probability of Rain at Some Point in the Day.

The probability that precipitation (rain) will occur in Phuket during May varies throughout the month. Precipitation is most likely around May 21, occurring on 66% of days.

Precipitation is least likely around May 1, occurring on 60% of days.

Throughout the month of May, the most common forms of precipitation are thunderstorms, moderate rain, and light rain.

Throughout the month the Phuket weather in May forms of precipitation are thunderstorms, moderate rain, and light rain.

Thunderstorms are the most severe precipitation observed during 52% of those days with precipitation. They are most likely around May 4, when it is observed on 37% of all days.

Moderate rain is the most severe precipitation observed during 32% of those days with precipitation. It is most likely around May 31, when it is observed on 25% of all days.

Light rain is the most severe precipitation observed during 11% of those days with precipitation. It is most likely around May 31, when it is observed during 8% of all days. Of course, the dates given above are not guaranteed and are based on historical data.

Types of Precipitation Throughout May

The relative humidity typically ranges from 60% (mildly humid) to 97% (very humid) over the course of a typical May, rarely dropping below 48% (comfortable) and reaching as high as 100% (very humid).

The air is driest around May 1, at which time the relative humidity drops below 66% (mildly humid) three days out of four; it is most humid around May 2, rising above 95% (very humid) three days out of four.

Average Rainfall for Phuket in May

Humidity and Dew point

The Humidity and Dew point is often a better measure of how comfortable a person will find the weather than relative humidity because it more directly relates to whether perspiration will evaporate from the skin, thereby cooling the body. Lower dew points feel drier and higher dew points feel more humid.

Over the course of a typical May, the dew point typically varies from 23°C (very muggy) to 26°C(oppressive) and is rarely below 21°C (muggy) or above 28°C (very oppressive).

Over the course of May typical wind speeds vary from zero to anything depending on the weather conditions and it would be wrong to try to set an average wind speed for the Phuket Weather in May due to so many variables. Windguru and the Phuket Weather Forecast website is a good source for other information.

For current up to the minute wind force and direction we recommend the LIVE weather radar, here you will find not only a live wind chart but also a rain radar showing all the conditions around Phuket and the surrounding area.

Phuket Weather in May 2022

Phuket Weather in May new additions for 2022.

We have now added LIVE Phuket Weather Radar for more details and also you can get accurate wind direction and predictions including weather radar images of the rain.

Also, monthly Phuket Tide Tables for May through to December Phuket Tide Tables for 2022 are now up to date.

A few questions about Phuket Weather in May

We are sure you may (excuse the pun) have many questions about visiting Phuket in May here we try to answer the main ones.

Is May a good time to visit Phuket?

The Phuket high season and better weather are between November and April when conditions are normally better for beach activities. The months between May and October are the green season, accommodation prices are lower at this time of year, and the West Coast water conditions need to take extra care as the wind is predominantly from the West.

Is Phuket hot in May?

We have as you will see in this article outlined typical and average temperature figures, daily sunshine and what you can expect.

When should you not go to Phuket?

That will depend on what you are looking for, or what you are not looking for. Phuket is open 12 months of the year so we would suggest you look at our month by month details where we outline what you could expect in the tropical paradise.

How safe is Phuket?

Phuket is safe, the majority of the Thais appreciate you as a tourist, show respect, do not swear in front of a Thai and take care of your belongings, you will have no issues.