Thursday's Weather for Phuket

Hopefully, it will remain fine with an expected high around 29 degrees C. It is a little cloudy and gray first thing but should clear up as the day progresses.
A light breeze out of the West at 10 knots. Freshing later in the day to 15 knots.
Air Quality is in the yellow and currently a moderate 55. The Phuket Air Quality is updated live on our Phuket Weather page.
Sunrise at 6:17AM with Sunset at 18:29PM.
Wondering about the Tides? Check out the Full Phuket Tides Tables.
Thursdays Weather for Phuket
The good news we have daily weather updates on our website, and also on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM with a summary in audio.
That’s right Phuket Weather Audio from our Breakfast Show host Mr Ryk Orion.
There’s also a Live Phuket Weather Radar page
Click the picture to see the Live Weather Radar.
Here is also an indication of the weather around the region.