Thursday’s Weather for Phuket 10th September 2020

Hopefully, it will remain fine with an expected high around 29 degrees C. It is a little cloudy and gray first thing but should clear up as the day progresses.

A light breeze out of the West at 10 knots. Freshing later in the day to 15 knots.

Air Quality is in the yellow and currently a moderate 55. The Phuket Air Quality is updated live on our Phuket Weather page.

Sunrise at 6:17AM with Sunset at 18:29PM.

Wondering about the Tides? Check out the Full Phuket Tides Tables.