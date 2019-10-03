Phuket Weather Radar (live) Phuket Weather

The Phuket Radar is presented live. Updating every few minutes throughout the day.

Below you will also find the wind direction and strength chart, which is also live. Click on the chart to see the actual wind strength at that point on the chart.

Covid 19 update for Phuket Island. As we move back to a new normal most businesses are open, wearing a face mask is compulsory, beaches are in pristine condition, the Phuket Sandbox is working with over 9,000 international tourists arriving in July.

The live weather radar display, which can warn of rainstorms approaching Phuket Island and the Andaman Region.

We have just updated the August through September outlook with additional information, including Windguru Phuket charts. All the Phuket Tide Tables for each month are up to date through to December. By the way, if you do not know how to read a wind chart, there is a full explanation on the page.

You can find daily, 7 day and 30-day weather updates with daily forecasts having an audio format, listen to get the Phuket Weather updates.

Phuket Island Wind Direction and Weather Forecast

Just click the live chart to get the current wind speed in Knots. Wondering what a knot is? We have an explanation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Above is the Phuket Weather Radar showing wind direction and wind strength.

Below we present The Thai Meteorological Department Phuket Weather prediction, usually updated every 15 minutes.

This is an excellent site for spotting incoming rain and storms throughout the Phuket Island and Andaman region. The image covers Phuket island and Phang Nga Bay, The Similan Islands, Krabi Province, and down through Phi Phi Island into Koh Lanta.

We have recently started to create Surf Reports. The first one is HERE

Phuket Weather Radar

The above images are brought to you by The Thailand Weather Centre.

We update this page and our Phuket Weather Pages frequently here. You will find the Phuket Weather Forecasts update every month and an overview for the next 30 days.

Currently, you may read about the Phuket Weather Forecast 30 Days here, and the Weather outlook for August and September is here.

Looking for up-to-date Tide Tables? Click HERE.

Any other local up to the hour Phuket weather updates, then tune into Phuket FM Radio online and on 91.5 FM & 102.5 FM

We update the weather every day, and below the Monday to Friday, can be found click the day you’re looking for.