Ryk updated us earlier this morning on the Breakfast Show says “hoping to have a sweet and sunny weekend”

30 degrees all over Phuket and the real feel a lot warmer and a chance of rain at 43% and looks like this through the weekend.

Winds are from the South at 4 KM hour, looks like a not a lot of wind this weekend.

Sunrise was at 6:09 and sunset on Friday at 6:45 PM.

The weekend weather looking very much the same perhaps with a little more cloud cover.

Looking for Tide data, then please check out our Phuket Tide Tables for daily High and Low data.

Friday weather in Phuket

Here’s the audio link for Friday’s weather outlook from our Breakfast Show Host Ryk Orion.

The weekend overview and outlook will be updated here usual on a Friday evening.