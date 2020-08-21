This has the makings of a great weekend and time to get out and about.
Watch the beaches on the West Coast and the Lifeguards flags, there plenty of danger in those waves.
Hold hands sit back and relax with Temperatures rising into the low 30’s sun tan cream is in order.
Winds will be from the North West around 11 KM hour. Please follow our Windguru Phuket Chart here.
Cloud cover may thicken up, remember you can still burn!
Sunrise this morning at 06:19 and sunset Friday 6:39 PM.
Have a happy and safe weekend.
Phuket Weekend Weather in audio format
Wondering what we had to say about this weekend’s weather, here’s the audio file.
https://phuketfmradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/frie2.mp3
This weekend Sunrise-Sunset is
Friday 6:19AM – 6:39PM,
Saturday 6:19AM – 6:39PM
Sunday 6:20AM – 6:38PM
Monday 6:20AM – 6:38PM
Weekend weather for Phuket, Thailand Tide Table for August
Check back through the weekend at Phuket Weather for all the latest updates. The August Weather predictions and historical information has also been updated.
We also have a Live Phuket Rain radar page and Tide tables for each day.