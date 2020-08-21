Sunny, Sunny and more sun, the Weekend weather for Phuket, Thailand, issued Friday 21st August 2020 13:00 hrs.

This has the makings of a great weekend and time to get out and about.

Watch the beaches on the West Coast and the Lifeguards flags, there plenty of danger in those waves. 

Hold hands sit back and relax with Temperatures rising into the low 30’s sun tan cream is in order.

Winds will be from the North West around 11 KM hour. Please follow our Windguru Phuket Chart here.

Cloud cover may thicken up, remember you can still burn!

Sunrise this morning at 06:19 and sunset Friday 6:39 PM.

Have a happy and safe weekend.

Phuket Weekend Weather in audio format

Wondering what we had to say about this weekend’s weather, here’s the audio file. 

https://phuketfmradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/frie2.mp3

We have a Live Weather Satellite feed showing you wind strength and rain predictions. 

This weekend Sunrise-Sunset is

Friday 6:19AM – 6:39PM,

Saturday 6:19AM – 6:39PM

Sunday 6:20AM – 6:38PM

Monday 6:20AM – 6:38PM

Weekend weather for Phuket, Thailand Tide Table for August

Weekend weather for Phuket, ThailandCheck back through the weekend at Phuket Weather for all the latest updates. The August Weather predictions and historical information has also been updated. 

We also have a Live Phuket Rain radar page and Tide tables for each day

 