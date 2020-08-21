Sunny, Sunny and more sun, the Weekend weather for Phuket, Thailand, issued Friday 21st August 2020 13:00 hrs.

This has the makings of a great weekend and time to get out and about.

Watch the beaches on the West Coast and the Lifeguards flags, there plenty of danger in those waves.

Hold hands sit back and relax with Temperatures rising into the low 30’s sun tan cream is in order.

Winds will be from the North West around 11 KM hour. Please follow our Windguru Phuket Chart here.

Cloud cover may thicken up, remember you can still burn!

Sunrise this morning at 06:19 and sunset Friday 6:39 PM.

Have a happy and safe weekend.