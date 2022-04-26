Muay Thai Phuket: 5 gyms you should know.

Preparing for the fight

Muay Thai is a form of martial arts that uses eight limbs to strike and defend. It is considered the national sport of Thailand and is widely practised all around the world. Phuket is home to some of the best Muay Thai training camps in the world, and if you’re interested in learning this art, you should definitely consider coming to Thailand! In this blog post, we will discuss the history and benefits of Muay Thai training, as well as provide some tips on how to choose a good camp.

The history of Muay Thai

Muay Thai The history of Muay Thai can be traced back to the 13th century, during the Sukhothai dynasty. It was originally developed as a form of self-defence for soldiers. At that time, most wars were fought with melee weapons such as swords and spears. As a result, soldiers needed to be able to defend themselves at close range. Muay Thai was developed as a way to do just that. Muay Thai, also known as “the art of eight limbs”, makes use of punches, kicks, elbows, and knees—all of which can be deadly in the right hands. Muay Thai became increasingly popular in Thailand throughout the 20th century, and by the 21st century, it had become a global phenomenon. Thanks to its efficient use of all eight limbs, Muay Thai remains one of the most effective martial arts in the world.

Techniques of Muay Thai

Thai Boxing

Muay Thai is a combat sport that employs stand-up striking, as well as a variety of clinching techniques used for both attacking and defending. These techniques include:

Attack

Practice Muay Thai

In Muay Thai, there are eight different points of attack: head, neck, arms, chest, stomach, thighs, knees, and shins.

Head strikes are the most common and are used to disorient and distract an opponent.

Neck strikes are used to target the carotid artery or the jugular vein in order to cause unconsciousness.

Arm strikes are used to disable an opponent’s ability to defend themselves.

Chest strikes are used to stun an opponent and cause them to drop their guard.

Stomach strikes are used to cause internal damage and pain.

Thigh strikes are used to damage an opponent’s leg muscles and impede their movement.

Knee strikes are used to deliver a powerful blow that can knock an opponent off balance.

Shins are often used in Muay Thai as well because they are so hard and dense. A strike to the shin can cause a great deal of pain and can even break a bone.

All of these attacking techniques can be employed in order to defeat an opponent in Muay Thai.

Defence

Muay Thai in the ring

One of the most important aspects of Muay Thai is defence. A good defence can mean the difference between winning and losing a match. There are several different techniques that are used to defend against an opponent’s attacks.

The first is blocking, this is done by using the arms and legs to deflect or absorb the impact of a blow.

Another common technique is evading, this involves watching the opponent carefully and then moving out of the way at the last second. This can be difficult to do, but it can be very effective.

Counter strike

Muay Thai in the filed

The most effective technique in Muay Thai is the counter strike. As the name suggests, a counter strike is a response to an incoming attack, usually with the intention of inflicting damage on the opponent.

There are several ways to execute a counterstrike, but the most important thing is to remain calm and focused.

Countering a punch with a stiff jab to the stomach.

A roundhouse kick in response to a front kick from the opponent.

The key is to wait until the last moment to react so that the opponent is off balance and unable to defend themselves. Timing is everything in Muay Thai, and counterstrikes are no exception. With practice, anyone can learn to anticipate an opponent’s movements and deliver powerful counterstrikes that can end the bout quickly.

What are the different aspects of Muay Thai training?

Lady Muay Thai practice

Muay Thai training generally consists of four main components: shadowboxing, pad work, bag work, and sparring.

1. Shadowboxing

Shadowboxing is a key element of Muay Thai training, as it helps fighters to develop their technique and timing. When shadowboxing, fighters will often imagine an opponent in front of them, and they will focus on striking correctly and with power. Shadowboxing can be done with or without dumbbells, and it can be done solo or with a partner.

In addition to helping fighters to develop their technique, shadowboxing is also a great workout; it helps to build strength, endurance, and speed. Because of this, shadowboxing is an essential part of training.

2. Pad work

Muay Thai training generally involves a lot of pad work. This is where you hit pads that are held by your coach or training partner. Pad work is a great way to develop your techniques and to learn how to apply them with force.

It is also a good way to increase your stamina and build up your endurance. Pad work usually consists of three-minute rounds, with a minute of rest in between. During each round, you will throw a variety of punches, kicks, and knees at the pads.

The goal is to land as many clean, powerful strikes as possible. While pad work can be challenging, it is also a lot of fun and a great way to get in shape.

Muay Thai kits

3. Bag work

Bag work training involves using a punching bag, or sometimes multiple bags to practice punches, kicks, and other Muay Thai techniques. Bag work is often seen as an essential part of Muay Thai training, as it provides a way to practice techniques with resistance, and can help to build strength and power. Additionally, working with a punching bag can help to improve your accuracy and timing.

While bag work is often seen as a solo activity, it can also be done in pairs or groups, which can add an element of fun and competition to the training. Ultimately, including some form of bag work in your Muay Thai training can help you to become a more well-rounded fighter.

4. Sparring

Sparring is an important part of Muay Thai training, as it allows practitioners to test their skills in a safe and controlled environment. Although it may seem counterintuitive, sparring can actually help to prevent injuries, as it helps fighters to learn how to control their techniques and avoid potentially damaging blows.

In addition, sparring provides an opportunity for fighters to experiment with different strategies and combinations, helping them to develop a more well-rounded game. While some Muay Thai purists may eschew sparring in favour of more traditional forms of training, there is no doubt that it can play an important role in helping fighters to hone their skills.

What are the Benefits of Muay Thai?

Training Muay Thai

Muay Thai is a form of martial arts that has many benefits, some of which are:

1. Self-defence

The techniques you learn in Muay Thai can be applied in a real-world situation. Muay Thai also teaches you how to size up an opponent and how to defend yourself against various attacks. Overall, Muay Thai is an excellent way to learn self-defense. For example, you will learn how to block a punch or a kick, how to counterattack, and how to escape from an attacker.

2. Self-confidence

One of the most rewarding aspects of Muay Thai is the boost it gives to your self-confidence. After all, learning to defend yourself and developing the ability to knock out an opponent are not small accomplishments!

As you advance in your training, you’ll find that your newfound skills transfer into other areas of your life. You’ll become more confident in yourself and your abilities, and you’ll be better equipped to handle difficult situations both inside and outside the ring.

In addition, you’ll develop a greater sense of discipline and personal responsibility. All of these things will contribute to a higher level of self-confidence that will serve you well in all areas of your life.

Lady practice Muay Thai

3. Physical strength

Muay Thai training can improve physical strength. It requires the use of all major muscle groups, which leads to an increase in strength and power. In addition, the constant movement and striking also help to improve cardiovascular endurance. As a result, those who train in Muay Thai often see significant improvements in their physical strength and fitness levels.

4. Mental strength

Muay Thai training can also help to develop mental strength. The discipline and focus required can help to improve concentration and focus. In addition, the physical nature of the sport can also help to release stress and tension. As a result, Muay Thai can be beneficial for both the body and the mind.

5. Good health

As an intense full-body workout, Muay Thai is an excellent way to reduce stress and improve cardiovascular health. Studies have shown that Muay Thai can lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, making it an ideal activity for those with hypertension.

In addition, Muay Thai has been shown to improve other markers of heart health, such as cholesterol levels and Exercise capacity. So if you’re looking for a way to lower your blood pressure, Muay Thai may be the perfect activity for you.

Practice Muay Thai in the gym

6. Easy to learn

One of the reasons for Muay Thai’s popularity is that it is relatively easy to learn. Unlike some other martial arts, Muay Thai does not require years of training to achieve proficiency. In addition, Muay Thai techniques are relatively simple and can be learned quickly.

As a result, Muay Thai is an ideal choice for people who are looking for an effective form of self-defense or want to get started in martial arts.

7. Fun activity

Muay Thai is a great way to get in shape and have fun at the same time. This activity can be enjoyed by people of all ages and fitness levels. It is a great cardio workout that helps to tone muscles and burn calories. Whether you are looking for a new way to get in shape or simply want to have some fun, Muay Thai is a great option.

These and many other benefits attract people from all over the world to learn Muay Thai and practice it for their own good.

What are the best Muay Thai camps in Phuket?

Fighting in the water

Muay Thai is a great workout and can be a lot of fun, but it’s also important to choose the right Muay Thai camp. Here are some of the best Muay Thai camps in Phuket:

1. Tiger Muay Thai

Tiger Muay Thai camp is a world-renowned training centre for Muay Thai and mixed martial arts, located in the Chalong area in Phuket, Thailand. The centre is popular with UFC champions including UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Valentina Shevchenko, and other top athletes, who come to train in the tropical climate and experience the unique culture of Thailand.

The centre offers a range of training facilities and accommodation options, as well as a wide range of Muay Thai and MMA classes. Tiger Muay Thai is an excellent place to train for both beginners and experienced fighters alike, making it one of the best Muay Thai camps in Phuket.

www.tigermuaythai.com, Email: info@tigermuaythai.com

2. Sinbi Muay Thai

Sinbi Muay Thai camp is an excellent training ground for those who want to get serious about the sport of Muay Thai. Located in Rawai, Mueang Phuket District in Thailand, Sinbi Muay Thai is perfect for those who want to be close to the action.

Sinbi Muay Thai offers a traditional gym atmosphere that is perfect for those who want to get a feel for what it’s like to train like a pro. The staff is incredibly welcoming and helpful, and they offer a wide range of classes to choose from.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned fighter, Sinbi Muay Thai has something to offer everyone. If you’re looking for a place to train that will push you to your limits and help you reach your full potential, Sinbi Muay Thai is the place for you.

www.sinbimuaythai.com, Email: camp@sinbimuaythai.com

3. Dragon Muay Thai

Dragon Muay Thai camp is an expert training camp located in Ta-iead Ao Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Thailand. The camp offers training in Thai boxing and kickboxing and has been featured in a number of articles and videos. The camp is known for its high level of instruction, and its fighters have won numerous titles and championships.

In addition to its world-class training, the camp also offers a beautiful setting, with lush tropical gardens and a stunning view of the Andaman Sea. If you’re looking for an expert Muay Thai camp, Dragon Muay Thai is a perfect choice.

www.phuketdragonmuaythai.com, Email: phuketmuaythai@gmail.com or info@phuketdragonmuaythai.com

Muay Thai in the water

4. Singha Muay Thai gym

Singha Muay Thai gym is a small, family-run gym located in Chalong, Mueang Phuket in Thailand. This Muay Thai gym has a warm and authentic feel, and it is well known for training some renowned Champions.

Singha Muay Thai gym offers classes for all levels, from beginners to advanced. The classes are taught by experienced instructors who are experts in Muay Thai. This gym is packed with a variety of equipment, making it one of the many Muay Thai camps that help to train hundreds of athletes.

www.phuketsinghamuaythai.com, Email: n.nutcharas@gmail.com

5. Rattachai Muay Thai Gym

Rattachai Muay Thai Gym is a traditional Muay Thai training camp located in Chalong, Mueang Phuket District in Thailand. The gym has a team of experienced trainers and 3x Lumpinee Champions.

Rattachai Muay Thai Gym offers superb facilities, making it a great place to train for Muay Thai enthusiasts of all levels. Visitors to the gym can expect to receive high-quality instruction in the art of Muay Thai, as well as gain a deeper understanding of the culture and history of this revered martial art.

Whether you’re looking to improve your Muay Thai skills or simply want to experience authentic Muay Thai training, Rattachai Muay Thai Gym is the perfect place to visit.

www.muaythairattachai.com, Email: contact@muaythairattachai.com

Growth of the Muay Thai in Phuket

Phuket has a long and storied history with the sport of Muay Thai. Phuket has become a hotbed for the sport’s growth. There are now dozens of Muay Thai gyms on the island, and the sport is regularly featured on local TV and radio.

Every year, Phuket also plays host to a number of major Muay Thai events, which attract athletes from all over the world. Thanks to its rich history with the sport, Phuket is poised to continue playing a leading role in the growth of Muay Thai.

How different is Muay Thai from Brazilian jiu-jitsu?

Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu are two popular martial arts that share some similarities but also have significant differences. Both sports involve using your body to strike or takedown an opponent, and both place an emphasis on using circles and angles to create leverage.

However, Muay Thai typically employs more striking than Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which focuses more on grappling and ground fighting. In addition, Muay Thai fighters typically use their fists, elbows, knees, and feet when striking, while Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners often use open-handed palm strikes.

The differing techniques of the two martial arts lead to different strategies and tactics being employed in the competition. As a result, while they share some commonalities, Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu are ultimately quite different sports.

Muay Thai in Phuket: Conclusion

Muay Thai is a popular martial art that has a rich history in Phuket. The sport is growing rapidly on the island, and there are now dozens of Muay Thai gyms to choose from. Our personal favorites are the Tiger Muay Thai and the Sinbi Muay Thai, which offer world-class facilities and instruction.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced fighter, Phuket is the perfect place to train in Muay Thai. In Phuket, you will get every facility you need to take your Muay Thai game to the next level. Thanks for reading!