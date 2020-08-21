The Weekend weather for Phuket, Thailand, includes the expected wind and rain, and sea conditions are rough so take care if you are on the water.

Watch the beaches on the West Coast and the Lifeguards flags. There plenty of danger in those waves.

Temperatures are in the low 29 to 30’s Centigrade, and remember suntan cream is in order.

Winds will be from the South West around 17 knots and could be gusting to 20 knots. Would you please follow our Windguru Phuket Chart here?

Cloud cover may thicken up, remember you can still burn!

Sunrise this morning at 06:15 and sunset at 6:48 PM.

Have a happy and safe weekend.

If you are around Phuket Town on a damp Sunday afternoon they check out the Walking Street Market.

We have a Live Weather Satellite feed showing you wind strength and rain predictions.

Weekend weather for Phuket, Thailand Tide Table for July below

Tide chart for April in Phuket, Thailand

