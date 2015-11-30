The best thing about Phuket Weather in December is……… the Phuket weather.

Kids and families can play safely in the sea

Phuket weather in December showcases days filled with sunshine and little to no rain.

The seas are calm, and it is the best time of the year to partake in Phuket’s abundant outdoor activities such as snorkelling, swimming, sea kayaking and sailing.

The annual Kings Cup Sailing Regatta normally takes place during the first week of December, it doesn’t look like that it will happen again this year.

Phuket weather in December is perfect for the tourists and travellers who come to Thailand, and especially Phuket, to take a welcome extended holiday or short vacation lazing on the island’s tropical, idyllic beaches and away from the colder climates of their respective countries.

Phuket weather in December is hot.

The average temperature is 31 degrees Celsius, and it is not humid. It is best to wear an abundance of sunscreen and carry a water bottle with you during the day. Despite being hot during the day, once the sun sets Phuket weather in December does offer some cool breezes which keep things comfortable and a bit cooler for evening activities.

Although Phuket sees little to no rain during December, much like other places around the world, the island’s weather can be unpredictable. The occasional thunderstorm or light rain shower can appear out of nowhere, but the rainfall is usually scattered and short-lived.

Phuket weather in December sees the average rainfall at 2 inches.

Phuket in December sees the average sea temperature in Phuket being 28 degrees Celsius, which means swimming in the seas that surround Phuket is much like swimming in a heated pool. The water surrounding Phuket is warm all year round, and even if the temperature seems high, it is still cool and refreshing to swim. Here you will find a 30-day weather forecast.

Kayaking adventures in Phuket

Phuket weather in December is the perfect weather to enjoy Phuket’s eight hour days. The long, sunshine-filled days allow for much time to be spent outdoors exploring and enjoying Phuket. There are many public holidays in December. The weather in Phuket in December is perfect for walking around the festivities and enjoying the evening.

Phuket in December, in all honesty, is magnificent. There is not a better time to be on the island. Phuket is filled with lots of sunshine, hot days, little to no rainfall and long days. Are you ready for lazing by the beach or pool or exploring?

December is the perfect time of year for visiting Phuket, and the Phuket weather in December does not disappoint. Check out the beaches and the Beach Clubs along with what’s happening as we move to the end of 2021,

Thinking of travelling to Phuket in December?

Looking for daily Phuket weather updates why not tune into Phuket Island Radio on air at 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and you can download the mobile and tablet apps which are FREE, we know you will be happy with that.

Each morning we update the daily weather.