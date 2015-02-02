February can be a great month to take a holiday. The Weather in Phuket in February is some of the best you can get in this tropical destination.

Is February a good time to visit Phuket?

If you’re looking to spend your time on the beach in February, then this is a good opportunity as days are usually sunny, the humidity not too high, and sea temperatures consistent at around 28 C.

The average daytime temperature in February for Phuket, Thailand is 31.5 degrees Celsius (88.7 degrees Fahrenheit). February is one of the hottest months of the year in Phuket. February is also when you will enjoy most of your days on the beach since February has around 21 days of sunshine.

What is the best time to go to Phuket?

Well first of all do not discount February in Phuket, of the 12 months of the year to visit Phuket February will be one of the busiest and hottest, but not the hottest. Phuket in February could be described as awesome or even fantastic depending on what you are looking for and want to do.