Rainy day activities in Phuket are aplenty and as the monsoon season sweeps through, you’re sure to find something that brings some proverbial sunshine to your day. So far, the rains have come and gone with a good balance of sun and rain throughout the month. High Season promises lots of consistent sunshine, but if you are in Phuket between May and October what do you do on Phuket Island on a rainy day?

The vision of a paradise island usually contains pale blue skies, turquoise waters, palm trees and sunshine. Whilst that is the reality for the majority of the year in Phuket, the island still has plenty to offer during the ‘green season when the lush greens come alive and the skies are filled with white and grey. Not only can the downpours be a refreshing treat on a hot and humid day, but there is something magic in the breeze that picks up just before the rains come, and the cloudy skies can sometimes make for magnificent sunsets. Read more about Phuket in September, or find out what it’s like in February with Chinese New Year, Valentine’s day and Makha Bucha day all in this month.

Fancy an evening out?

Rain, hail or shine, Phuket is packed with amazing restaurants boasting beautiful views, fun nightlife and abundant cultural

Phuket FantaSea a true cultural experience

festivities. Phuket FantaSea is the ultimate nighttime culture fest and perfect for a rainy afternoon or evening in Phuket. Enter into a colourful, fairytale theme park with something for the whole family. There are traditional Thai performances, a Tiger jungle adventure, a shopping market street, bars and so much more.

The main performance is an exquisitely told story of Kamala. I especially marvelled at the flying acrobats, the majestic colours, the animals and the incredible set. It’s definitely well worth a visit.

Rainy day activities in Phuket

The hub of Patong marvels with plenty of opportunities to make the most of a rainy day in paradise.

Shop till you drop at Jungceylon Shopping Mall in Patong. There’s everything you need to spend a leisurely day out, including all the latest brands, health and beauty, souvenirs, wellness treatments, entertainment and amazing food. Just out of Patong, Central Festival in Kathu offers more shopping delights.

Or simply grab yourself a bag of popcorn and head to see the latest flick at the SFX Coliseum Cinema.

The Phuket Aquarium is a fascinating place to explore on a rainy day in Phuket. See all the magnificent colours and shapes of the sea life up close as you wander through the see-through tunnels. Or why not try your hand at a Thai cooking class. Love the food? A Thai cooking class will make you master your kitchen by exploring the array of fresh and fragrant herbs and spices used in Thai cooking. The chef will take you shopping at a local market, help you pick out the freshest ingredients before you head back and get cooking. Enjoy your own made meal and even get a certificate.

The Thai Hammam Experience at Amatara Resort and Wellness

Let’s not forget the abundance of quality resorts and spas that will ensure you leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Get pampered with a traditional Thai massage, oil massage, skin or beauty treatment or a real, or a completely unique bathing experience like the Thai Hammam Experience at Amatara Resort and Wellness.

Whatever the weather, there’s always plenty on offer for Rainy day activities in Phuket.

