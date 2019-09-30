Phuket weather forecast 30 days in the months through July and onward towards August

The Phuket weather forecast for the next 30 days based on temperature will range from 28 to 32 degrees Centigrade.

Average Rainfall in Phuket month on month.

Normally rain in this period. However, if we do have a heavy downpour, it won’t last long. It won’t last all day if it rains, and the temperature will not change a lot.

Phuket Weather forecast 30 days what you can expect.

The Phuket island is no longer locked down due to Covid 19. There are however many precautions and mask wearing is compulsory.

You cannot at this time travel internationally to Phuket or Thailand. Check with your travel agent before attempting to travel.

Expect it to be dryer, not so wet as previous months and it may be windy. If it rains it won’t be for long normally and usually no more than a day or so. Temperatures will be consistent in the 28 – 32 C range Phuket West Coast beaches should always be treated with caution because of potential rip tides however this period it is relatively safe.

Visiting the Phuket beaches is normally not an issue, but swimmers still need to take care of potential rip currents and changes in the weather. Again check as some beaches are starting to open.

Of course, if it is wet, there is always Shopping. Jungcelyon in Patong and Central Festival in the centre of the Island will have more than enough selection for any shopper.

Phuket Weather forecast 30 days through July.

If you are going out on the water, say for a boat trip, visit one of the islands, check the daily weather updates, and before boarding, ask the tour guide about safety equipment and life jackets.

Looking for Phuket Tide Table for July? Check here for July 2021 Phuket Tide Table, which you may wish to download as a JPG.

PLEASE remember the sea is always warm, but not always safe. Check with the lifeguards.

You can listen to the daily weather forecast each morning at 7:30 and every hour on the half-hour by tuning into Phuket FM radio on 91.5 and 102.5 FM

Above, we have a daily weather update, normally ready and current by 9 am each weekday morning. Just click the day to be taken to that day’s forecast.

Phuket Island Weather and where to stay.

Looking for somewhere to stay over July and August? Most hotels are opening as part of the Phuket Sandbox plan. However, many guest houses are closed.

Looking for somewhere to stay over July and August? Most hotels are opening as part of the Phuket Sandbox plan. However, many guest houses are closed.