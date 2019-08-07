Let me share a small secret about Phuket Weather August and September.

Now, with that said, if you ever wondered about the Phuket Weather in August, we have the latest information.

If you are planning to visit for sure, there is an extra warm welcome waiting for you, but what about the Phuket Weather in August?

Sun, Temperature, Rain and Sea condition for August in Phuket

Fewer tourists mean better rates on everything, accommodation, tours, drinks, food and dining and of course, the daily temperature averages a steady 30+ degrees C.

Phuket Weather August average rain forecast.

As you will see, August is up there within some of the wettest months in Phuket, Thailand. However, over the summer months, from May to October August is in fact the driest.

As many, especially the Brits, are obsessed with the weather and rain, it should be remembered that when it rains in the tropics, IT RAINS but the temperatures rarely dropping below 27oC in the daytime.

August average Daylight and Sunshine

So let us look at the sunshine and as you will see August has an average of 5.6 hours of sunshine, similar to July and much better than June or September

August has a daily average of 5.6 Hours of Sunshine.

However, that doesn’t mean days and days of rain and definitely not cold weather.

Summer Months in Phuket

Without going on and on about the Phuket Weather and the Weather Forecast, the fact is August and September can be wonderful.

If you are a surfer, then this is the month for you. You can check the Phuket TideTables and Phuket Windguru charts here.

If you are on a tight budget, you will find some amazing accommodation deals at this time.

In September, one of the wettest months, the weather can be very wet. However, it is never cold.

A lady in the sea, but do take care as westerly winds can create rip tides. image credit: Kevin King from Pensacola, FL, US of A

The water is warm, the air temperature around 30o Centigrade but do take care if you are swimming. There can be heavy waves and rip currents. TAKE NOTICE OF THE LIFEGUARDS.

Phuket weather August Tide Table

Here is the Phuket Tide Table for August download. You are welcome to download from the link. You may see all the 2021 calendar months Phuket TideTables.

We update the Phuket Weather every morning Monday to Friday and clicking the day below will take you to that day’s weather forecast.

