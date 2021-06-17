Thursday weather in Phuket and hopefully, after all the rain it will remain fine with an expected high around 29 degrees C. It is a bright sunny day and this should be it for the day.

A light breeze out of the South West at 7 knots. Later in the day expect the wind to be gusting to 10 knots.

Air Quality is in the yellow and currently a moderate 55. The Phuket Air Quality is updated live on our Phuket Weather page.

Thursday Sunrise at 6:09AM with Sunset at 6:44PM.

Wondering about the Tides? Check out the Full Phuket Tides Tables.

There are daily weather updates on our Phuket Weather page, and also on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM throughout the day

You can also check the Phuket Weather Radar which is live and updates every few minutes.

Thursday weather in Phuket and an indication of the current wind and rain radar in Phuket is available by clicking the picture below for a live update.