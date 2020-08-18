Wednesday 19th August 2020 7:00 am. The Wednesday forecast for Phuket.

Sunny skies this Wednesday morning currently 27 degrees C. with high cloud cover and hopefully no rain today. Although that could change later this evening.

Sunrise was at 6:19 am and Sunset 6:40. Our picture today is of a Patong Beach taken recently.

During the day we are seeing the winds from the West and North West later this afternoon and freshing towards 10 knots.

Wednesday air quality index for Phuket is at a Moderate 55 at 7 am.

Temperatures kick off the morning at 27 Degrees C and rising through the day to 29/30 C.

Tidetables for August are here. Waves are from the West and if going to the Phuket Beaches please check out the Lifeguard flags before entering the water.

Enjoy your day in Phuket.