The first day of September and our outlook for the month is here.
Sunny with thunderstorms later today we say on 91.5 and 102.5. Overnight temperatures bring a minimum of 26 degrees C and today we expect 29 to 30 degrees C as a maximum daily temperature.
Will it rain? Well maybe a few light showers this morning but the rest of the day looking clear, but cloud cover will increase into the evening, so maybe some changes later and don’t forget those thunderstorms.
Wind is out of the South at around 7 KM hour.
You may see more on the wind and weather radar live by visiting this page.
Phuket Island Weather Tuesday Audio file just press play to here the Phuket Weather Forecast for today.
Ryk says it is ‘Cloudy and Sunny’ today, well so far he’s correct.
https://phuketfmradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/tuese2.mp3
Phuket Island weather Tuesday, Air Quality Index
The Phuket Air Quality index is updated every hour and has lots of information.
Are you planning a trip out on the water? Tide Tables for Phuket are updated for September and available.
Sunrise was at 06:18 AM and will set this Tuesday at 06:34 PM.