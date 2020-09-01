Phuket Island weather Tuesday 1st September 2020.

The first day of September and our outlook for the month is here.

Sunny with thunderstorms later today we say on 91.5 and 102.5. Overnight temperatures bring a minimum of 26 degrees C and today we expect 29 to 30 degrees C as a maximum daily temperature.

Will it rain? Well maybe a few light showers this morning but the rest of the day looking clear, but cloud cover will increase into the evening, so maybe some changes later and don’t forget those thunderstorms.

Wind is out of the South at around 7 KM hour.

You may see more on the wind and weather radar live by visiting this page.