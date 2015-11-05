November traditionally marks the start of the high season the Phuket Weather in November is outlined below, what to expect and details about Tides, Wind and Sea conditions.

As we have moved from October into November this usually marks the end of the South Westerly winds. At the start of this November, we have seen a lot of stormy weather and an exceptional amount of rain.

This rain is much needed and welcomed even though it can be inconvenient for tourists. The wind normally changes and comes from the North East. Light cool breezes can be expected later in the month and at this time and the Sea whilst still warm will be a lot cooler.

Phuket island is once again brought to life by tourists, visitors and travellers searching for the perfect sun-kissed tropical island getaway.

Phuket Weather in November reciprocates by offering uploads of sunshine, colourful sunsets, calm seas and pleasant days.

Although there can be occasional showers and thunderstorms in November, the winds from the Northeast bring little in the way of rain.

The average rainfall in Phuket in November is 178 mm Thailand and Phuket are busy from November to March. The official High Season. The temperatures are pleasant (between 25 and 30 degrees), and there is little rainfall. It gets hotter as we move towards March and June, with April and May usually the hottest months. The temperature can then rise to 40 degrees and humidity high until a thunderstorm runs through this tropical destination and clears the air. Sea and Phuket tide Conditions Phuket sea conditions take care Sea conditions and the Phuket weather in November can be deceptive, so do take care. If you are on the beaches DO take note of the Lifeguard flags. The average sea temperature in Phuket during the month of November is nearly 30 degrees Celsius. This makes for warm seas, but even so, jumping into the water is a refreshing break from the sun! Phuket weather in November is about as perfect as weather can get. Phuket Tide Table November 2021 There is a PDF download of this Phuket Tide Table November 2021

It is safe to say that tourists, visitors and travellers can leave their raincoats and umbrellas at home.

It can be humid during the month of November in Phuket, but the humidity isn’t considered oppressive. Most days, the weather feels muggy, and if you are a tourist, visitor or traveller not used to this sort of Phuket weather, you will find that you sweat much more than at home. Do take appropriate measures to remain hydrated and drink lots of water; carrying a handkerchief will come in handy, too.

Phuket Weather in November average sunshine days

Most days in the month of November are constant and average at least 7 hours of sunshine per day.

Average Sunshine and daylight month by month

These long days in Phuket allow tourists, visitors and travellers to laze about on the islands idyllic beaches and enjoy ample time in the warm sea.

Sunsets in Phuket in November are normally spectacular, and there are a variety of stunning locations to enjoy a refreshing drink while the sun goes down. Be prepared with your camera, as the hues of orange, pink, purple and red provide idyllic snapshots that will only enhance your holiday memories.

Long days filled with sunshine, warm temperatures, and little rain enable tourists, visitors and travellers to really get out and explore the island and enjoy its pristine beaches, lush greenery and famous tourist destinations and hot spots.

Each morning we update the daily weather.

It is available below and has an audio file along with that day’s updates and forecast.

November is a perfect month to holiday in Phuket.

Even though November marks the start of the high season, the island is neither overcrowded nor extremely busy. The weather is warm, the seas calm, and the days long and pleasant.

One of my favourite times of the year, the Phuket Weather in November is not packed with tourists. Phuket Vegetarian Festival has been put away, Loy Krathong is here and the island starts to get ready for Christmas and the busy season.

Wat Chalong Temple, Phuket. This is a great time to visit some of the Phuket Islands. Or, even venture into Krabi and perhaps the Khao Sok National Park for a night or two. The Phuket temples are not so hot or crowded at this time. Definitely, find time to visit Wat Chalong temple. Pictured on the left. The Phuket weather in November nights are cooler than the winter months and you can expect to get a decent night’s sleep if you’re staying somewhere quiet.

