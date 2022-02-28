Weather in Phuket in March is the best and most affordable

What we are expecting with the weather in Phuket in March is high humidity, fewer tourists although with Covid then there’s still plenty of room and great rates.

The Weather in Phuket, Thailand, is typically delightful year-round. The Thai island has become one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations due to its tropical climate and near-constant temperatures throughout the year.

Weather in Phuket changes yearly based on seasonal effects like rainfall and temperature variance. Still, it is generally considered warm and tourism-friendly. This post will explain what travellers can expect when visiting Phuket in March, including average temperatures, the rainy season, and more.

Is March A Good Time To Visit Phuket?

The beginning of March can be an excellent time to visit Phuket for people who don’t mind a little rain. The first ten days of the month usually witness little rainfall, but it’s sunny most of the time. This allows visitors to enjoy their stay indoors during rain and wait for the sun to come out. Once it does, tourists can enjoy the heat and sun.

Mid-March in Phuket is also a good time to visit, with good weather and no rain. The sunny days are not too hot or cold. All in all, this is an ideal time to visit if you love going outdoor and to the beach. The sea temperature is mild, and many flights are available at reasonable rates.

You can encounter rainfall in the latter part of March, but that doesn’t make it a bad time to visit Phuket, thanks to the pleasant Weather and lack of crowds. And despite the weather data showing rain, the showers do not last long and quickly give way to sunshine. The temperatures throughout March are more welcoming than in other months.

Temperatures In Phuket In March

March is a great time to visit Phuket as the Weather is warmer. The daytime average temperature is 31.8°C, with an average high temperature of 34°C and the lowest of 23°C. March is also an excellent time for swimming as the water temperatures are still quite warm.

Humidity In Phuket In March

Weather is a crucial factor when choosing a destination to visit. It’s best to avoid destinations with high humidity as this can lead to discomfort. Luckily, you don’t need to worry about any of that when visiting Phuket.

Although humidity varies in mainland Thailand from month to month, in March, the average humidity in Phuket is 75%, lower than the monsoon highs of 90%. But as we move towards April and May, we will have more rainy days hence more humidity. On the other hand, dry days of March will see lower humidity levels of around 60-65%. As a result, the majority of March will be enjoyable for you and your family.

Sunshine In Phuket In March

Phuket weather in March is relatively better, and there are 9.1 average hours of sunshine a day, decreasing to 7 in later months. This could seem less than what you would expect in the tropics, but monsoon weather also affects this aspect. Nevertheless, the fun you can have in those hours each day will make up for the rest.

Rain In Phuket In March

In March, the Weather in Phuket will be dry and hot, with an average rainfall of 40mm over 7 to 8 days. The end of the month can be wetter, heading towards April’s higher rain (143mm) as well as May’s high (260mm).

Average rainfall chart for Phuket

Weather changes from day to night, with mornings sunny and afternoons cloudy. It showers the most in the monsoon season from May to October.

Sea Temperature In Phuket In March

In March, the average sea temperature is 28.5°C, just 1.5 degree less than the maximum temperature of 30°C in the hot season. Water temperature remains steady throughout the month, making it convenient for water sports and a beach holiday.

High Season In Phuket

November kicks off the primary tourist season in Phuket that goes till March. This is the driest and sunniest time of the year, with calmer seas and blue skies. Tourists can enjoy a party atmosphere in March as Nightlife is in full swing. You will get reasonable prices for accommodation, airfare and shopping, along with some of the ideal Weather.

Best Time For Sun And Beach In Phuket

Are you looking for the best time to visit Phuket for some sun and beach? For that purpose, one of the best months to visit Phuket in March. It has the least amount of rain and the most sun. November and April have good Weather too with fewer visitors. But, the former is the end of the rainy season, while the latter is the start of rainfall. Whereas, December and January bring a lot of tourists, so the places might be bustling and costly.

In Comparison, March is not very busy, and the Phuket weather in March is also suitable for tourism. Moreover, you will find great deals on hotels and flights in March, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be visiting.

March Tide Tables for Phuket