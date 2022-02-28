Weather in Phuket in March is the best and most affordable
What we are expecting with the weather in Phuket in March is high humidity, fewer tourists although with Covid then there’s still plenty of room and great rates.
The Weather in Phuket, Thailand, is typically delightful year-round. The Thai island has become one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations due to its tropical climate and near-constant temperatures throughout the year.
Weather in Phuket changes yearly based on seasonal effects like rainfall and temperature variance. Still, it is generally considered warm and tourism-friendly. This post will explain what travellers can expect when visiting Phuket in March, including average temperatures, the rainy season, and more.
Is March A Good Time To Visit Phuket?
The beginning of March can be an excellent time to visit Phuket for people who don’t mind a little rain. The first ten days of the month usually witness little rainfall, but it’s sunny most of the time. This allows visitors to enjoy their stay indoors during rain and wait for the sun to come out. Once it does, tourists can enjoy the heat and sun.
Mid-March in Phuket is also a good time to visit, with good weather and no rain. The sunny days are not too hot or cold. All in all, this is an ideal time to visit if you love going outdoor and to the beach. The sea temperature is mild, and many flights are available at reasonable rates.
You can encounter rainfall in the latter part of March, but that doesn’t make it a bad time to visit Phuket, thanks to the pleasant Weather and lack of crowds. And despite the weather data showing rain, the showers do not last long and quickly give way to sunshine. The temperatures throughout March are more welcoming than in other months.
Temperatures In Phuket In March
March is a great time to visit Phuket as the Weather is warmer. The daytime average temperature is 31.8°C, with an average high temperature of 34°C and the lowest of 23°C. March is also an excellent time for swimming as the water temperatures are still quite warm.
Humidity In Phuket In March
Weather is a crucial factor when choosing a destination to visit. It’s best to avoid destinations with high humidity as this can lead to discomfort. Luckily, you don’t need to worry about any of that when visiting Phuket.
Although humidity varies in mainland Thailand from month to month, in March, the average humidity in Phuket is 75%, lower than the monsoon highs of 90%. But as we move towards April and May, we will have more rainy days hence more humidity. On the other hand, dry days of March will see lower humidity levels of around 60-65%. As a result, the majority of March will be enjoyable for you and your family.
Sunshine In Phuket In March
Phuket weather in March is relatively better, and there are 9.1 average hours of sunshine a day, decreasing to 7 in later months. This could seem less than what you would expect in the tropics, but monsoon weather also affects this aspect. Nevertheless, the fun you can have in those hours each day will make up for the rest.
Rain In Phuket In March
In March, the Weather in Phuket will be dry and hot, with an average rainfall of 40mm over 7 to 8 days. The end of the month can be wetter, heading towards April’s higher rain (143mm) as well as May’s high (260mm).
Weather changes from day to night, with mornings sunny and afternoons cloudy. It showers the most in the monsoon season from May to October.
Sea Temperature In Phuket In March
In March, the average sea temperature is 28.5°C, just 1.5 degree less than the maximum temperature of 30°C in the hot season. Water temperature remains steady throughout the month, making it convenient for water sports and a beach holiday.
High Season In Phuket
November kicks off the primary tourist season in Phuket that goes till March. This is the driest and sunniest time of the year, with calmer seas and blue skies. Tourists can enjoy a party atmosphere in March as Nightlife is in full swing. You will get reasonable prices for accommodation, airfare and shopping, along with some of the ideal Weather.
Best Time For Sun And Beach In Phuket
Are you looking for the best time to visit Phuket for some sun and beach? For that purpose, one of the best months to visit Phuket in March. It has the least amount of rain and the most sun. November and April have good Weather too with fewer visitors. But, the former is the end of the rainy season, while the latter is the start of rainfall. Whereas, December and January bring a lot of tourists, so the places might be bustling and costly.
In Comparison, March is not very busy, and the Phuket weather in March is also suitable for tourism. Moreover, you will find great deals on hotels and flights in March, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be visiting.
March Tide Tables for Phuket
You may check the daily weather here, just click the day you want.
Weather in Phuket in March FAQ Section
How does the Weather in Phuket in March compare to other times of the year?
The Weather in March is much better when compared to the hot season (April/May) and the rainy season (May-November).
What is the best thing to do in Phuket during March?
The best thing to do in Phuket this month is to relax at one of the many fabulous beaches. The beaches in Phuket are stunning and provide plenty of entertainment and relaxation.
When is the best time to go to Thailand?
The best time to visit Thailand is from November through February when it isn’t too hot or cold, but nice and sunny. However, this period isn’t perfect because flights tend to be pricey, and some famous beaches fill up. So the best time to visit is between February to March when the flights are relatively cheaper, and the beaches are not crowded.
How does Thailand Weather in March compare with Weather in other countries?
Thailand’s Weather in March is comparable to Weather in Malaysia, Cambodia, the Philippines and Bali, to name a few. The Weather in these countries is pleasant and sunny, with a few showers now and then.
The Weather isn’t perfect anywhere, so you’ll have to be able to accept some rain.
What are the unique things to do during March?
Whether it’s an island getaway or a beach stay, there are plenty of unique activities to enjoy in March. Feel the sand between your toes at one of Thailand’s many white-sand beaches. If you’re interested in outdoor activities, March is an excellent time for kayaking and snorkelling.
What are the top three countries to visit in March?
Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are the top 3 countries to visit in March. This month’s Weather is sunny and serene, with many activities to indulge in. It’s a perfect opportunity for any traveller looking for relaxation and adventure!
Public Events In Phuket In March
If you visit Phuket in March, you can enjoy some public events:
1. Thao Thepkasattri-Thao Sri Suntorn Festival
This is the first of the three significant public events in Phuket in March. Thai people celebrate Thao Thepkasattri-Thao Sri Suntorn Festival in the first half of March. This festival runs over two weeks and hosts several cultural and sports events such as:
- Tug-Of-War
- Mini-marathon
- Bicycle Racing
- Takraw (volleyball played with the feet)
- Uppasombot Moo Ceremony (Buddhist ordination)
Thalang Area in the north of the city hosts these events at different venues, including Heroines’ Monument, Talang Chana Kasuk Memorial Field, and Pranangsang.
2. National Thai Elephant Day
Did you know that March 13 is National Thai Elephant Day? This event celebrates Thailand’s national animal. It is an excellent opportunity for tourists to learn more about the culture and enjoy their time in Phuket Town.
Phuket Zoo offers a range of activities on this day, including a massive banquet for the elephants. There are also Buddhist ceremonies to bring good luck to the animals and their handlers.
If you visit Phuket in March, be sure to check out the National Thai Elephant Day activities, as it is a lot of fun!
3. St. Patrick’s Day
Are you visiting Phuket in March? If so, here is what you can do on St. Patrick’s Day in Phuket on March 17, 2022! There aren’t any parades held in Phuket for this event, but you can celebrate at some of the Irish pubs in Phuket. Guinness and plenty of Irish fares.
Places To Visit In Phuket In March
Phuket is full of opportunities and fun places for all ages.
1. Loch Palms For Golfers
Phuket in March is perfect for golfers. Loch Palms in the Kathu district has five courses, the largest body of water on any course and a Pro shop and restaurant. Golfers can enjoy one of five 18 hole courses that wander among ravines, uphill and downhill, with varying levels of difficulty. The Loch Palm’s greens are world-class, so it’s no surprise that many tournaments are held there each year! The island offers other activities, including scuba diving or exploring its fascinating history at museums like the Phuket War Museum or Patong’s Royal Palace Museum.
2. Thai Hua Museum
If you’re looking for something to do on a cloudy day in Phuket, the Thai Hua Museum is a great option. It’s located in the Tambon Talat Nua area of Muang. It is dedicated to the Chinese who have settled in Thailand over the years. Several exhibition rooms display the tin mining era, Master Sunpin, Chinese schools and settlements, Heritage, Cuisine and Phuket-China relations.
3. Phuket Botanic Garden
Tourists visiting Phuket in March should visit the Phuket Botanic Garden! Here are ten things that make this garden special:
- You will love the gardens, which contain collections of plants from more than 30 zones worldwide. Each zone has palms, herbs, fragrant plants, orchards, and pavilions with orchid displays; it is also a research centre for botanists and horticulturists.
- The park opens from 9 am to 4:30 pm and remains closed on Wednesdays.
- Wander through cactus orchards, herb gardens, English Japanese Rainforest Balinese gardens to see the ferns and water lily ponds. There is a kiosk restaurant and tourist information centre.
- It always has a wonderfully calm and green feel in the middle of hot, sweaty Phuket.
- The entrance fees are low. It costs 300 baht for kids and 500 baht for adults to enter.
- The botanic garden has a nature trail with leaflets in Thai and English, taking you on a self-guided tour through the tropical gardens.
- When you feel tired of walking, you can sit on a bench under a shady tree and watch some of the birds that live in the garden.
- It has a children’s playground, ideal for families to visit.
- The Phuket Botanic Garden is one of the few botanic gardens in Asia.
- It’s an excellent place to learn about the many varieties of flowers and plants.
If you are visiting Phuket in March, don’t miss the gardens!
4. Monkey Hill
Looking for a place to see some monkeys in Phuket? Head to Monkey Hill, located in the town area. The hill is the highest in the region, and reasonably fit visitors can climb to the top for an intimate experience with the macaques. Be sure to bring some bananas, as you’ll be able to hand them out and get up close and personal with the primates. The hill is open every day, but Friday tends to be the busiest. Keep an eye on your kids, as it can get a little crowded at the top!
Beaches To Visit In Phuket In March
Phuket is full of fascinating beaches that are a must-go place for every tourist.
Sai Kaew Beach
March is a great time to visit Sai Kaew Beach in Phuket because:
- The Weather is mild, with average temperatures of around 31 degrees C.
- The beach is less crowded as compared to the peak tourist season
- Good restaurants and shops
- There are no big waves during this time
- Fewer mosquitoes and other insects because of the dry Weather
Bang Tao Beach
Looking for a place to relax and take in some sun during your visit to Phuket? Bang Tao Beach is the perfect spot. This 6-kilometre long beach is home to the Laguna complex of resorts, golf courses, and smaller fishing villages. If you’re looking for some fun, many of these resorts open their facilities up to beachgoers.
The northern side of the beach is a much quieter and more relaxing spot as there has been very little development so far. So if you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Patong or Kata Beaches, Bang Tao is worth checking out!
Nai Yang Beach
March is a great time to visit Nai Yang Beach in Phuket. The Weather is perfect, and the beach is quiet and uncrowded. Several small bars and restaurants along the beach serve excellent food. This is an authentic Thai food experience not to be missed.
Nai Yang Beach is about 1 mile long is only around 5 to 10 minutes drive from Phuket International Airport. Plentiful well-signed car parks are available for 80 to 120 baht for all-day rates.
In March, some other famous beaches to visit in Phuket include Kata Beach & Karon Beach.