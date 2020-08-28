Here’s your Friday weather in Phuket for Friday 28th August 2020.

Ryk updated us earlier this morning on the Breakfast Show says “hoping to have a sweet and sunny weekend”

27 degrees all over Phuket and the real feel a lot warmer and a chance of rain at 49% and looks like this through the weekend.

Winds are from the West at 4 KM hour, looks like a not a lot of wind this weekend.

Sunrise was at 6:18 and sunset on Friday at 6:38 PM.

The weekend weather looking very much the same perhaps with a little more cloud cover.

