Monday weather in Phuket for 31st August 2020 as we move towards September

Ryk says it is a little gloomy today. High clouds and lot of sunshine, following a rather pleasant Sunday. Our main picture is Patong Beach on Sunday

Monday’s cloud cover is low currently at 25% and the wind from the North West at 4 KM hour this morning and should swing round to the South South West as the day progresses. .

Sunrise today was at 06:18 and the sun will set at 18:34 (6:34 PM) this evening.

Phuket Air quality 8 am in the yellow and moderate at 61. The Air Quality is updated through out the day.

If you are planning to head out on the water do check the conditions and check the tides and sea conditions.

Hopefully, Tuesday, yep the 1st of September we will see more of the same and the September months weather predictions and historic information is here.

Staying with the beach warnings if you are going in the sea it looks super safe but there are many rip tides at this time of the year.

Please follow the Lifeguard flags.

Only swim where it is safe.